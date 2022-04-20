The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 31 (April 20)

With the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo looming, this will be the final few days before the FIFA 22 FUT market gets flooded with even more high-rated players. On April 20, EA Sports released the 31st Team of the Week. And much like last week, this one is filled with firepower upfront. So, who made the Team of the Week this week? Here’s a breakdown of the starting lineup, plus the bench for this week.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 20:

Starters

ST: ST Erling Haaland (89 OVR)

LW: ST Lautaro Martinez (88 OVR)

RW: ST Cristiano Ronaldo (93 OVR)

LM: LW Craig Goodwin (84 OVR)

RM: CM Bruno Guimaraes (82 OVR)

LCM: CM Lucas Torreira (83 OVR)

RCM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR)

LCB: LB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR)

MCB: RB Pierre Lalulu (84 OVR)

RCB: LWB Leandro Trossard (81 OVR)

GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

Substitutes

LW Mehdi Taremi (86 OVR)

GK Fraser Forster (84 OVR)

ST Moussa Dembele (84 OVR)

CB Romain Thomas (81 OVR)

CB David Hancko (81 OVR)

LM Florian Kainz (81 OVR)

RM Roland Sallai (81 OVR)

Reserves

CF Marius Bulter (78 OVR)

ST Valentin Castellanos (78 OVR)

CB Omar Beckles (75 OVR)

CAM Lachlan Wales (73 OVR)

LW Rares Ilie (70 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until April 27.