The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 32 (April 27)
Two days before the first TOTS release.
With just two days before the release of the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season squad, EA Sports and the FIFA development team released the 32nd Team of the Week on April 27. This one does not have the star power that the team from last week had, but many talented footballers were nonetheless named to the Team of the Week. So, who made the team? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 27:
Starters
- LST: LF Max Kruse (84 OVR)
- RST: LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Iker Muniain (86 OVR)
- RM: RW Gabriel Jesus (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kevin Volland (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Houssem Aouar (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR)
- LCB: LB Andrew Robertson (90 OVR)
- MCB: CB Phillipp Lienhart (84 OVR)
- RCB: RB Hamari Traore (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (87 OVR)
Substitutes
- GK Nick Pope (85 OVR)
- LF Luis Muriel (84 OVR)
- ST Denis Undav (84 OVR)
- LW Rafael Leao (84 OVR)
- ST Borja Mayoral (84 OVR)
- CB Yunis Abdelhamid (81 OVR)
- ST Serdar Dursun (81 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Cristian Espinoza (78 OVR)
- CAM Florin Tanase (78 OVR)
- LM Stefan Lex (75 OVR)
- RM Mohamed Ofkir (73 OVR)
- RWB Dariusz Pawloski (69 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 4.