The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 32 (April 27)

With just two days before the release of the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season squad, EA Sports and the FIFA development team released the 32nd Team of the Week on April 27. This one does not have the star power that the team from last week had, but many talented footballers were nonetheless named to the Team of the Week. So, who made the team? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 27:

Starters

LST: LF Max Kruse (84 OVR)

LF Max Kruse (84 OVR) RST: LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

LW Jesus Corona (84 OVR) LM: LM Iker Muniain (86 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (86 OVR) RM: RW Gabriel Jesus (87 OVR)

RW Gabriel Jesus (87 OVR) CAM: CAM Kevin Volland (85 OVR)

CAM Kevin Volland (85 OVR) LCDM: CM Houssem Aouar (84 OVR)

CM Houssem Aouar (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR)

CM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR) LCB : LB Andrew Robertson (90 OVR)

: LB Andrew Robertson (90 OVR) MCB: CB Phillipp Lienhart (84 OVR)

CB Phillipp Lienhart (84 OVR) RCB: RB Hamari Traore (81 OVR)

RB Hamari Traore (81 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (87 OVR)

Substitutes

GK Nick Pope (85 OVR)

LF Luis Muriel (84 OVR)

ST Denis Undav (84 OVR)

LW Rafael Leao (84 OVR)

ST Borja Mayoral (84 OVR)

CB Yunis Abdelhamid (81 OVR)

ST Serdar Dursun (81 OVR)

Reserves

RM Cristian Espinoza (78 OVR)

CAM Florin Tanase (78 OVR)

LM Stefan Lex (75 OVR)

RM Mohamed Ofkir (73 OVR)

RWB Dariusz Pawloski (69 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 4.