The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 33 (May 4)

On April 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the first Team of the Season (TOTS) cards to FIFA Ultimate Team. Still, that doesn’t mean the Team of the Week cards are going away just yet. Week 33 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week was released on May 4, one of the last before the end of the major football leagues’ seasons. So, who made the cut for this week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 4:

Starters

ST: ST Jose Morales (84 OVR)

ST Jose Morales (84 OVR) LW: ST Richarlison (84 OVR)

ST Richarlison (84 OVR) RW: ST Andrea Belotti (84 OVR)

ST Andrea Belotti (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Dries Mertens (86 OVR)

CAM Dries Mertens (86 OVR) LCM: CM Lovro Majer (84 OVR)

CM Lovro Majer (84 OVR) RCM: CM Gedson Fernandes (81 OVR)

CM Gedson Fernandes (81 OVR) LB: LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) LCB : CB Cristian Romero (87 OVR)

: CB Cristian Romero (87 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (87 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (87 OVR) RB: CB Moussa Niakhate (81 OVR)

CB Moussa Niakhate (81 OVR) GK: GK Emil Audero (87 OVR)

Substitutes

LW Rodrygo (82 OVR)

ST Veton Berisha (82 OVR)

GK Predrag Rojkovic (82 OVR)

RB Lutsharel Geertruida (81 OVR)

CAM Mark Uth (81 OVR)

LM Sean McConville (81 OVR)

ST Moses Simon (81 OVR)

Reserves

ST Sam Surridge (76 OVR)

ST Lee Gregory (76 OVR)

RB Malo Gusto (75 OVR)

RW Rasmus Alm (75 OVR)

ST Giacomo Vrioni (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 11.