The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 33 (May 4)
In addition to the TOTS.
On April 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the first Team of the Season (TOTS) cards to FIFA Ultimate Team. Still, that doesn’t mean the Team of the Week cards are going away just yet. Week 33 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week was released on May 4, one of the last before the end of the major football leagues’ seasons. So, who made the cut for this week? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 4:
Starters
- ST: ST Jose Morales (84 OVR)
- LW: ST Richarlison (84 OVR)
- RW: ST Andrea Belotti (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dries Mertens (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Lovro Majer (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Gedson Fernandes (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cristian Romero (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (87 OVR)
- RB: CB Moussa Niakhate (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Emil Audero (87 OVR)
Substitutes
- LW Rodrygo (82 OVR)
- ST Veton Berisha (82 OVR)
- GK Predrag Rojkovic (82 OVR)
- RB Lutsharel Geertruida (81 OVR)
- CAM Mark Uth (81 OVR)
- LM Sean McConville (81 OVR)
- ST Moses Simon (81 OVR)
Reserves
- ST Sam Surridge (76 OVR)
- ST Lee Gregory (76 OVR)
- RB Malo Gusto (75 OVR)
- RW Rasmus Alm (75 OVR)
- ST Giacomo Vrioni (75 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 11.