The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 34 (May 11)

The Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) is in full swing in FIFA 22 Football Ultimate Team, making this a good time to boost that PL-themed squad. That doesn’t mean, though, that you should ignore the Team of the Week for May 11. The latest Team of the Week update in FIFA 22 includes three new players with Premier League links, including one of the top English players in the world today. So, who made the cut for this week’s Team of the Week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 11:

Starters

LST: ST Patrik Schick (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (84 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR) LM: LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR)

LM Cody Gakpo (84 OVR) RM: RW Raheem Sterling (92 OVR)

RW Raheem Sterling (92 OVR) CAM: CM Luis Alberto (88 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (88 OVR) LCDM: CM Seko Fofana (84 OVR)

CM Seko Fofana (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Aurelien Tchouameni (87 OVR)

CDM Aurelien Tchouameni (87 OVR) LCB : LB Jordi Alba (88 OVR)

: LB Jordi Alba (88 OVR) MCB: CB Marc Cucurella (84 OVR)

CB Marc Cucurella (84 OVR) RCB: LB Domenico Criscito (84 OVR)

LB Domenico Criscito (84 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (86 OVR)

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is the headliner here, as the English superstar now has a 92 OVR Team of the Week card in FIFA 22. Fans of the Spanish national team should also be happy with this update, as four native Spaniards (Marc Cucurella, Jordi Alba, Luis Alberto, and Iago Aspas) are a part of the Starting XI for Week 34.

Substitutes

GK Fernando Muslera (86 OVR)

RWB Nordi Mukielel (84 OVR)

CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

ST Jorge Molina (84 OVR)

LW Gerson (83 OVR)

CB Maxence Lacroix (82 OVR)

CAM Andreas Skov Olson (82 OVR)

Reserves

ST Joo Min Kyu (77 OVR)

ST Lukasz Zwolinski (76 OVR)

ST Ronaldo Cisneros (74 OVR)

LW Elliot Anderson (72 OVR)

ST Abdelrahman Saidi (69 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 18.