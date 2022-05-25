The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 36 (May 25)

The major football leagues wrapped up the 2021-22 season this past weekend, making Week 36 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week the final one of the game. But before the Team of the Week leaves until FIFA 23, there’s still one more set of players that will be honored for their strong performances over the final week of the season. And, there are some pretty notable names, as well.

So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 25:

Starters

LST: ST Olivier Giroud (84 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (84 OVR) RST: ST Andy Delort (87 OVR)

ST Andy Delort (87 OVR) LM: LM Heung Min Son (92 OVR)

LM Heung Min Son (92 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (90 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (90 OVR) CAM: CAM Jack Harrison (84 OVR)

CAM Jack Harrison (84 OVR) LCM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (88 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (88 OVR) RCM: CM Sofyan Amrabat (84 OVR)

CM Sofyan Amrabat (84 OVR) LCB : LB Andrew Robertson (91 OVR)

: LB Andrew Robertson (91 OVR) MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (86 OVR) RCB: CB Alessandro Bastoni (88 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (88 OVR) GK: GK Diego Lopez (86 OVR)

The marquee names from this final Team of the Week for FIFA 22 include Heung Min Son (92 OVR) and Angel di Maria (90 OVR). Also featured in the Team of the Week this week is AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, who netted two goals in the final game of the season to wrap up the 2021-22 Serie A title for the Rossoneri.

Substitutes

CDM Diego Demme (83 OVR)

ST Anthony Lozano (83 OVR)

GK Alexander Nubel (81 OVR)

RB Cedric (81 OVR)

RM Irfan Can Kahveci (81 OVR)

ST Ruben Castro (81 OVR)

ST Vedat Muriqi (81 OVR)

Reserves

LB Marvin Plattenhardt (80 OVR)

CM Valentin Eysseric (79 OVR)

RB Brandon Bye (77 OVR)

CAM Alex Pritchard (77 OVR)

ST Tunde Owolabi (68 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until June 1.