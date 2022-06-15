The Fossil Cup tier list for Pokémon Go – June 2022

The Fossil CUp is a limited event in Pokémon Go for the PvP competition. You will only be able to use any Water, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon in your roster against other players, and they cannot exceed 1,500 CP. Because of these limited parameters, some Pokémon are far better than others. This guide will cover a tier list for the best Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go’s Fossil Cup.

Fossil Cup tier list

You will see multiple repeated options because of the limited types of Pokémon you can use in this competition. We will break them down based on Lead, Switch, and Closer Pokémon roles.

Lead Pokémon

Your Lead Pokémon will be the first you use during a battle. We recommend using at least one shield with this choice, and it has a balanced amount of attack and defense, although you can also prioritize a more powerful option for less defense.

Tier Pokémon S Araquanid, Escavalier, Lucario, Ludicolo, and Swampert A Ferrothorn, Gyarados, Jellicent, Lycanroc (Midnight), and Poliwrath (Shadow) B Azumarill, Castform (Rainy), Magnezone (Shadow), Tapu Fini, and Whiscash C Crawdaunt, Mawile, Melmetal, Seismitoad, and Skarmory D Alolan Sandslash, Barbaracle, Galarian Stunfisk, Perrserker, and Scizor

Switch Pokémon

Your Switch Pokémon will act as an anti-counter for your Lead or Closer Pokémon, depending on your team’s setup. You want to reserve at least one, or potentially two, shields for this choice.

Tier Pokémon S Escavalier, Lucario, Pelipper, Swampert (Shadow), and Walrein (Shadow) A Araquanid, Blastoise, Gyarados, Lycanroc (Midnight), and Walrein B Azumarill, Excadrill, Forretress, Quagsire (Shadow), and Tapu Fini C Bibarel (Shadow), Galarian Stunfisk, Melmetal, Regirock, and Samurott D Kingdra, Ludicolo, Magnezone (Shadow), Perrserker, and Sudowoodo (shadow)

Closer Pokémon

The Closer Pokémon is the final Pokémon you use against your opponent. They typically want decent defense with a minor offense, but defense usually takes priority in this role. You do not want to reserve a shield for this Pokémon and use them on your other choices.