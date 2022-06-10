The Last of Us Factions multiplayer game, explained

The Last of Us Part 1 has just been officially announced and will act as a remake for the original game on PS5. With higher frame rates and grander visuals, it does look impressive but will the original multiplayer mode Factions be included? PlayStation has provided some details on that.

Does The Last of Us Part 1 remake have factions?

According to the PlayStation Direct page, we know that The Last of Us Part I will include the “complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind.” It will also come with higher frame rates, better AI, 3D audio, improved controls, more accessibility options, and enhanced visuals across the board. There is no mention of the original multiplayer mode being included in The Last of Us Part I in the trailer, PlayStation Direct, or PlayStation Blog, leading to the idea that the factions mode will not be featured. We have reached out to PlayStation for an official word on the inclusion of this feature or not.

This isn’t the first time a multiplayer mode of a past Naughty Dog game hasn’t been included in a remaster or remake. The Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection only included the single-player content and removed the multiplayer modes of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Is The Last of Us Factions a stand-alone game?

During the Summer Games Fest, The Last of Us’ director Neil Druckmann explained that the multiplayer mode for the sequel has evolved into a full game. There will be an original story and a new cast of characters that will star in this spinoff.

From the concept art provided, The Last of Us multiplayer game will be set in San Francisco based on the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. “The way we’re telling the story is going to be very unique to this game,” said Druckmann to the Summer Games Fest host Geoff Keighley. More details will be shared next year. “It’s something special; we can’t wait to show it to you,” Druckmann added.