The start and end date of every season in Fortnite
All the starts, and all the endings.
Since its debut in late 2017, Fortnite has seen a handful of changes to its map and loot pool, keeping the game refreshing and well worth playing. This is all thanks to the game’s seasonal format as each delivers its own themes, locations, and of course, Battle Pass. With almost two dozen seasons under the Fortnite’s belt, it has certainly become difficult to track when each began and ended. So, to show time flies by far too fast, here’s a breakdown of the exact dates of all of the battle royale’s seasons.
Seasons in Fortnite
As shown below, Fortnite seasons typically stick around for about three months — but there are some outliers. Diehard fans certainly won’t forget that Chapter 2 Season 1 remained for a whopping 128 days, allowing players to enjoy the debut of Motorboats, Upgrade Benches, and fishing for much longer than expected. Though, Season 1 has still managed to hold the record for being the shortest of the bunch, lasting just 50 days, in total. For a deeper look, you can discover every chapter’s season and their respective dates below.
Related: Best superhero skins in Fortnite
|Season
|Start date
|End date
|Season 1
|October 25, 2017
|December 13, 2017
|Season 2
|December 14, 2017
|February 21, 2018
|Season 3
|February 22, 2018
|April 30, 2018
|Season 4
|May 1, 2018
|July 12, 2018
|Season 5
|July 12, 2018
|September 27, 2018
|Season 6
|September 27, 2018
|December 6, 2018
|Season 7
|December 6, 2018
|February 28, 2019
|Season 8
|February 28, 2019
|May 9, 2019
|Season 9
|May 9, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Season X
|August 1, 2019
|October 13, 2019
|Chapter 2 Season 1
|October 15, 2019
|February 20, 2020
|Chapter 2 Season 2
|February 20, 2020
|June 17, 2020
|Chapter 2 Season 3
|June 17, 2020
|August 27, 2020
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|August 27, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|December 2, 2020
|March 15, 2021
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|March 16, 2021
|June 7, 2021
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|June 8, 2021
|September 12, 2021
|Chapter 2 Season 8
|September 13, 2021
|December 4, 2021
|Chapter 3 Season 1
|December 5, 2021
|March 19, 2022
|Chapter 3 Season 2
|March 20, 2022
|June 4, 2022
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|June 5, 2022
|TBA
There’s no doubt Fortnite has delivered plenty of rare cosmetics and memorable modes in this five-year span. For instance, Season 7 brought the greatness that is Creative mode. The feature has since provided players a limitless amount of re-playability, as there are now tons of excellent maps for all mini-games, such as the largely popular Prop Hunt.