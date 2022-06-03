The start and end date of every season in Fortnite

Since its debut in late 2017, Fortnite has seen a handful of changes to its map and loot pool, keeping the game refreshing and well worth playing. This is all thanks to the game’s seasonal format as each delivers its own themes, locations, and of course, Battle Pass. With almost two dozen seasons under the Fortnite’s belt, it has certainly become difficult to track when each began and ended. So, to show time flies by far too fast, here’s a breakdown of the exact dates of all of the battle royale’s seasons.

Seasons in Fortnite

As shown below, Fortnite seasons typically stick around for about three months — but there are some outliers. Diehard fans certainly won’t forget that Chapter 2 Season 1 remained for a whopping 128 days, allowing players to enjoy the debut of Motorboats, Upgrade Benches, and fishing for much longer than expected. Though, Season 1 has still managed to hold the record for being the shortest of the bunch, lasting just 50 days, in total. For a deeper look, you can discover every chapter’s season and their respective dates below.

SeasonStart dateEnd date
Season 1October 25, 2017December 13, 2017
Season 2December 14, 2017February 21, 2018
Season 3February 22, 2018April 30, 2018
Season 4May 1, 2018July 12, 2018
Season 5July 12, 2018September 27, 2018
Season 6September 27, 2018December 6, 2018
Season 7December 6, 2018February 28, 2019
Season 8February 28, 2019May 9, 2019
Season 9May 9, 2019August 1, 2019
Season XAugust 1, 2019October 13, 2019
Chapter 2 Season 1October 15, 2019February 20, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 2February 20, 2020June 17, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 3June 17, 2020August 27, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 4August 27, 2020December 1, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 5December 2, 2020March 15, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 6March 16, 2021June 7, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 7June 8, 2021September 12, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 8September 13, 2021December 4, 2021
Chapter 3 Season 1December 5, 2021March 19, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 2March 20, 2022June 4, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 3June 5, 2022TBA

There’s no doubt Fortnite has delivered plenty of rare cosmetics and memorable modes in this five-year span. For instance, Season 7 brought the greatness that is Creative mode. The feature has since provided players a limitless amount of re-playability, as there are now tons of excellent maps for all mini-games, such as the largely popular Prop Hunt.

