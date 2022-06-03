The start and end date of every season in Fortnite

Since its debut in late 2017, Fortnite has seen a handful of changes to its map and loot pool, keeping the game refreshing and well worth playing. This is all thanks to the game’s seasonal format as each delivers its own themes, locations, and of course, Battle Pass. With almost two dozen seasons under the Fortnite’s belt, it has certainly become difficult to track when each began and ended. So, to show time flies by far too fast, here’s a breakdown of the exact dates of all of the battle royale’s seasons.

Seasons in Fortnite

As shown below, Fortnite seasons typically stick around for about three months — but there are some outliers. Diehard fans certainly won’t forget that Chapter 2 Season 1 remained for a whopping 128 days, allowing players to enjoy the debut of Motorboats, Upgrade Benches, and fishing for much longer than expected. Though, Season 1 has still managed to hold the record for being the shortest of the bunch, lasting just 50 days, in total. For a deeper look, you can discover every chapter’s season and their respective dates below.

Season Start date End date Season 1 October 25, 2017 December 13, 2017 Season 2 December 14, 2017 February 21, 2018 Season 3 February 22, 2018 April 30, 2018 Season 4 May 1, 2018 July 12, 2018 Season 5 July 12, 2018 September 27, 2018 Season 6 September 27, 2018 December 6, 2018 Season 7 December 6, 2018 February 28, 2019 Season 8 February 28, 2019 May 9, 2019 Season 9 May 9, 2019 August 1, 2019 Season X August 1, 2019 October 13, 2019 Chapter 2 Season 1 October 15, 2019 February 20, 2020 Chapter 2 Season 2 February 20, 2020 June 17, 2020 Chapter 2 Season 3 June 17, 2020 August 27, 2020 Chapter 2 Season 4 August 27, 2020 December 1, 2020 Chapter 2 Season 5 December 2, 2020 March 15, 2021 Chapter 2 Season 6 March 16, 2021 June 7, 2021 Chapter 2 Season 7 June 8, 2021 September 12, 2021 Chapter 2 Season 8 September 13, 2021 December 4, 2021 Chapter 3 Season 1 December 5, 2021 March 19, 2022 Chapter 3 Season 2 March 20, 2022 June 4, 2022 Chapter 3 Season 3 June 5, 2022 TBA

There’s no doubt Fortnite has delivered plenty of rare cosmetics and memorable modes in this five-year span. For instance, Season 7 brought the greatness that is Creative mode. The feature has since provided players a limitless amount of re-playability, as there are now tons of excellent maps for all mini-games, such as the largely popular Prop Hunt.