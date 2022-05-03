The ten best Among Us costume combos and outfits

Your look in Among Us is very important. Ok, not really, but if you want to have more fun with the game, Innersloth has worked in a ton of cosmetics for you to unlock or buy. You can mix and match hats, outfits, visors, and pets to make a unique look only you would be known for. If you are having trouble coming up with something, here are ten example outfit combos we cooked up in Among Us.

Related: How to get the Ghostface costume in Among Us

All Business

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Show your professionalism with some glasses and a suit. No one would dare expect you to be the Impostor if you are in the corner doing taxes.

Bad General

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Of course, you could just declare war on the lobby, but this general in particular is not great at battles. What is it good for? Absolutely nothing.

Best Janitor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Who do you think gets stuck with cleaning up all of the corpses left behind while everyone else is at the meeting? Time to show some love for the game janitors.

Dum Party

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sometimes you arrive to the party, sometimes you bring the party with you.

Ghostface

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ghostface from Scream is one of the crossover costumes you can get in Among Us. If you don’t feel like using the frilly robe, just put on the mask and combine it with some other fun cosmetics.

Good Captain

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Look at that face. There is no way this captain is up to anything nefarious.

It Came From the Bushes!

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Maybe you’re not the greatest at blending in, but your Impostor alien family still loves you.

Master Chief

via Innersloth

Master Chief is exclusive to the Xbox version of the game. Whatever color your character is will decide the armor color.

Ratchet and Clank

Image via Innersloth

Ratchet and Clank are your PlayStation representatives. The best way to fix up the ship fast is to be a mechanic lombax, right?

Trustworthy Doctor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This doctor knows exactly what they’re doing. Trust them, they went to medical school.