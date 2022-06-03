The Three Best Minecraft Beachside House Designs and Ideas

Between fishing to sustain oneself and sailing on major waterways to travel their world faster, Minecraft players have plenty to benefit from when living beside the sea. Should they want to try building their houses on the beach, this guide will provide a few beachside design ideas to follow in order to build themselves someplace cozy with an ocean view.

Beachside house design one — small fishing cabin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This design adheres to practicality, acting mostly as a place to prepare caught fish at daytime and rest one’s head at night. Structurally speaking, the cabin is very modest, with simple oak plank walls and glass panes supporting a spacious square roof of ascending cobblestone stairs.

The key centerpiece of this cabin is its four-campfire bonfire at the center of the room. Each of these four campfires can cook up to four fish at one time, meaning that productive fishermen can cook over 30 fish per minute in bulk. To help the campfire smoke dissipate, the center of the roof’s atrium has been left open and functions like a chimney, with a lattice of oak fences in place to partially deter incoming rainfall and mob entry.

Beachside house design two — open-air pavilion

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While not exactly a “house” per-se, this structure provides the basics for camping out on the beach, complete with a campfire and wool towels laid out on the sand. The banners draped over the sides of both levels help to block some of the incoming sunlight, functioning somewhat like tents.

Beachside house design three — waterfront villa

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This beachside house — or more accurately, beachside mansion — consists mostly of smooth quartz, with terraced brick stairs constituting its split-level roofs. The large, glass pane bay windows at the front of the house provide great views of the waterfront from within its lofted two-story interior.

