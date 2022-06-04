The Three Best Minecraft Garden Ideas and Designs

When it comes to processing Minecraft’s renewable resources, players would be remiss not to build a functional garden upon which to plant crops. Given the seeds and land necessary to start a garden, the crops planted will grow passively over time, returning edible harvests once matured. This guide will cover the ideal garden structures recommended to promote efficient crop growth.

Crop garden designs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Standard crops — including wheat seeds, beetroot seeds, potatoes and carrots — can simply be planted in patches of farmland. The farmland itself can be created by right-clicking on dirt blocks with any hoe.

Crops of this type grow more efficiently in irrigated environments, where soil is properly moisturized by the presence of a nearby water source. A single water block is equipped to properly hydrate a nine-by-nine square of farmland on its own, ranging four blocks in every direction.

Be mindful, however, that falling into the water block and jumping back out may cause the player to trample the crop they land on, disrupting its growth and flattening the soil. In this case, it is advised to place some sort of single-step block, like a lily pad or slab of any material, directly over the water in order to prevent anyone from falling in.

While it may seem easier to just plant an entire field of a single crop, many of these individual plants will grow less efficiently when surrounded by identical crop types. Instead, planting rows of rotating crops next to one another will maximize growth.

Gourd garden designs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Pumpkins and melons grow differently from standard crop types in that, rather than sprouting straight up from the farmland they’re planted on, the planted stem will produce a breakable gourd one block to the side of the stem on any side, provided that space is available next to the stem. In practice, rather than cultivating a nine-by-nine plot of farmland and planting these seeds in rows, pumpkins and melons grow best in plus-shaped square gardens.

Starting with a single water block, till the four dirt blocks around it into farmland, then plant four pumpkin or melon seeds on each farmland block. Don’t forget to place a slab over the water block to prevent trampling. As this setup is very small, more can be built in close proximity to increase the overall yield.

Having bees — as well as their respective beehives — in the area of a garden will help to pollinate its plants, increasing the rate at which these plants grow. Additionally, the honey gathered into their hives can be collected into bottles, provided that the gardener has smoked out the beehives with campfires beforehand.

Additionally, as all plant types photosynthesize, building an array of light fixtures can keep planted crops growing, even into the night. Torches, lanterns, glowstone, or even campfires can be enough to simultaneously ward off hostile mobs and accelerate food production.

Aquatic garden designs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Both sugar cane and sea pickles are entirely dependent on the presence of large bodies of water to grow, and cannot be produced in arid conditions otherwise. Building a garden to accommodate them both requires either two-block deep, lengthy stretches of river, or single-block, checkerboard-pattern water blocks.

Sugar cane must be planted by the water’s edge, on top of any type of dirt block, a moss block, or sand. Contrary to popular community belief, sugar cane planted on sand will not grow faster than if grown elsewhere.

Sea pickles must be planted on living coral and fully submerged in water to grow. Sea pickle growth is not automatic, but using bone meal on a properly planted pickle will cause new pickles to grow on adjacent coral if unoccupied.

