The top 10 most expensive items in Rocket League

Rocket League has produced hundreds of cosmetics since its release in 2014. Because some of Rocket League’s best-looking cosmetics were discontinued and are now only available through trading, they can sell for a ridiculous amount of credits on the market. This list will highlight the top 10 rarest items in Rocket League and why they fetch such a high price, with 1 being the most expensive.

Each item listed has a credit value next to it, with 1300 credits being roughly 10 dollars. Note that these are market estimates as of May 2022, and the prices are subject to change.

10. Titanium White Octane ~ 13k

The Octane is the most popular car in Rocket League and a preferred choice by many pros. The Titanium White Octane is a color modification to the default car. This version of the Octane is unavailable through traditional means currently, so to grab one of these cars for yourself, you will need to trade for it on the market.

9. Titanium White Dominus ~ 18k

The Dominus is the vehicle of choice among freestylers. The car’s flat design makes it great for air dribbles and pulling off insane tricks. Like the Octane, the Titanium White Dominus can’t be crafted anymore, so you will need to find one on the market.

8. Grey Apex ~ 19k

The Apex wheels are only available through random drops during Rocket League competitive matches. To get one of these drops, you will need to be watching the games on Twitch with your Rocket League account linked. These wheels look similar to the fan-favorite, Titanium White, so they sell for a high price on the market.

7. Black Deici ~ 30k

These black wheels pair with any skin you can throw at them. They are sleek and look pitch-black from a distance.

6. Titanium White Apex ~ 39k

These look slightly more bright than the Grey Apex. And because everyone loves the Apex wheels and Titanium White, they fetch a high price.

5. Reaper ~ 78k

Screenshot via Rocket League Showcases YouTube channel

Reaper is a goal explosion that causes death itself to emerge from a goal after scoring. It was released in 2017 but only through limited Halloween packs. It makes you look even better at the game after pulling off a spectacular goal. You can only purchase these at certain times of the year, and it’s not been seen since. Purchasing the item from another player is currently the only way to acquire it.

4. Gold Cap ~ 143k



The Gold Cap is the first Alpha item on this list. This item was only available to players who participated in the Alpha version of the game. This makes these items rarer than beta items. But because most players don’t use Toppers, this alpha item can be picked up at a lower price than the rest.

3. Gold Stone ~ 500k

These golden wheels are an alpha item that everyone wants to get their hands on. The golden design sparkles in the light and looks great with any car design. This item has become increasingly hard to find, so if you see one for sale and have the cash, you should pick it up.

2. Gold Rush ~ 1 million

Gold Rush is an alpha boost that has a unique look and a unique sound. This boost is used by almost all Rocket League pros, making many esports viewers envious of anyone that owns this incredibly rare item.

1. White Hat ~ 1 priceless

Image via Reddit u/catexception

The White Hat is a topper given to players that find a security vulnerability in Rocket League by developer Pysonix. The only way to get this is by hacking into Rocket League and then reporting how you did it to the developer so that they can strengthen their security. While there are some claims that the White Hat has been sold by players for $12000 in the past, we can’t find any evidence of this. Needless to say, its rarity makes it almost priceless in the Rocket League cosmetics marketplace.