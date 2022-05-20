There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch as you explore your neighborhood playing Pokémon Go. There’s even a chance for you to obtain a shiny version of your favorite Pokémon, if you’re lucky. Not every shiny Pokémon has the same appearance, and some of them don’t look as good as their original versions. These are some of the worst-looking shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The worst looking shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Alolan Raticate

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

The Alolan Raticate shiny version brights up a lot of the darker shades of its original appearance. The brighter colors are this reddish shade, with a pinkish body that does not blend well. Although Alolan Raticate is already not a widely admired Pokémon, the shiny version is not doing it any favors.

Bewear

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

Bewear swaps out its pink shades for a bright orange, which make it vastly inferior to its previous appearance. Although the shiny version of Bewear doesn’t change much, this particular shade of orange doesn’t look good with the white and black fur already on Bewear. If you need to finish your Pokédex, go for this shiny, but we’re not too interested in how this shiny version turned out.

Butterfree

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

The normally beautiful Butterfree swaps out its light blue and red shades for a pink and green combination. It’s a sickly combination that almost reminds of us the Joker from the Batman series, but moderately worse. You can also barely see faint shades of pink in the wings, which makes it even more unappealing. It would have been interesting to see if the Metapod orange could have done this shiny version any better, but we doubt it.

Drifblim

Image via Pokemon Go Wki

Net, we have the shiny form of Drifblim, swapping out its purple and yellow, for more yellow and bright cyan color. The yellow becomes the base color on Drifblim’s body, with the cyan on the tips of its arms, nose, and eyes. The two colors don’t blend too well, and the yellow almost looks brighter, making it look like a floating highlighter. We don’t recommend seeing this shiny in Pokémon Go.

Garbodor

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

Garbodor is a pile of trash, and the shiny version of it does not make it look any better The base grey of Garbodor remains the same, but the small dots on it change color, with the dripping top becoming a bright blue. The seafoam blue doesn’t look like the grey, making it more of a negative look than a positive, rare form.

Heracross

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

The shiny version of Heracross changes the Pokémon’s entire appearance from a dull blue to a vibrant pink shade. You’re either going to appreciate it or not like it, and for us, we don’t like the change. Heracross’ base color was distinct, and the shiny form doesn’t fit well in Pokémon Go.

Miltank

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

Another Pokémon from the Johto region, Miltanks shadow form, swaps out its distinct pink shade for a darker blue. Although blue is an okay color for the color swap from the original, it doesn’t sit well with Miltank’s black ascents or the white center. We’re not the biggest fans of how this turned out.

Moltres

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

We have a legendary Pokémon on this list, Moltres. The shiny version of the legendary bird changes out the base yellow body with a sharp red one, and with the red and yellow flames remaining the same, the color change doesn’t mesh well. We would have preferred to see a starker color alongside the consistent flames on Moltres’ wings.

Seviper

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

Very little is changed about Seviper’s shiny form. Its body has a small change, but mostly the pattern colors receive the largest changes. The base body could have had a lot more done to indicate it as a shiny version, and it feels missed out. We mostly don’t like it because of how little is done for this shiny form when the colors and designs for Seviper could have had a lot more going on with it.

Watchog

Image via Pokemon Go Wiki

The final Pokémon on this list is Watchog. Like Seviper, not much happens with Watchog’s overall base color. The change is subtle, with the most significant one being the ascent colors across its chest, changing from a yellow to green. The green choice is interesting, but it doesn’t settle well with Watchog’s already dull base fur color, making it a missed opportunity for this Pokémon to do something more interesting.