Three Fun bed designs to make in Minecraft

When it comes to the comfort factor, the sharp edges of Minecraft’s blocks leave much to be desired. As players delve into the interior decoration aspects of the building game’s systems, they’ll often find that the furniture they try to build — or whatever furniture facsimile they attempt to build out of a couple of stair blocks and some wood — doesn’t seem purpose-built to bear the weight of a human player, let alone ergonomic enough to look or play the part.

Nowhere is this stylistic approach more apparent than in Minecraft’s beds. Sure, they exist for players to lay in them, but these rigid, one-by-two dominoes don’t look like they’d make for an enjoyable night’s sleep. Sometimes, all it takes is a few extra blocks to turn an otherwise stiff mattress into the proper throne of a house-builder.

Option one: A simple plan

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Two additional wood blocks may not be the most extravagant build, but a few planks at the head can provide the otherwise minimal bed with some much-needed structure. Additionally, the headboard can be used to prop up centerpieces or atmospheric light fixtures, such as potted flowers, Jack o’Lanterns, Sea Lanterns, Sea Pickles, or either variant of standard Lantern.

Related: The 8 Best Minecraft Barn House Designs and Builds

Option two: Starting to look like a home

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This design incorporates much of the simple concepts introduced in the previous design, yet introduces a few more pieces of auxiliary furniture, including a pair of wooden fence and pressure plate nightstands, as well as a wide chest that doubles as a footboard.

The inclusion of wool carpet matching the color of the bed is a nice touch. Keep in mind, however, that while the blocks below the bed will show through, carpet pieces cannot be placed under the bed itself, as their half-slab-esque collision will cause the beds to float. Instead, replace the blocks under the furniture with matching wool blocks.

Related: The Best Minecraft floor designs, ideas, and examples

Option three: As fluffy as possible

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While it’s hard to deny that this build goes a bit overboard on the wool, it makes the bed itself look and feel much softer than the standard furniture piece. Start by filling out both sides with three-block columns of matching wool blocks. Then, place wool carpet pieces on top of all six outer wool blocks, as well as across the chest and the bottom half of the bed by shift-placing them on the interactable furniture.

In function, the player can still right click the bed’s pillow to tuck themselves into bed at night, as the floating carpet blocks will not interfere with their movement. In form, however, it’s as if the player is sliding underneath the covers that the carpet blocks create.

Related: 10 great Minecraft Fountain design ideas and concepts