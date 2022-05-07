Today’s Byrdle Answer – Updated Daily (May 2022)

Byrdle is one of the most famous word games that has taken social media by storm over the past couple of months. The game was initially released in October 2021, and it has amassed over 2.5 million daily players in that short space of time.

Although Byrdle is inspired by Wordle, it features a different set of rules that task players with guessing a five-letter word related to classical music with the help of a few hints.

Today’s Byrdle Answer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A new Byrdle becomes available at midnight local time, and the daily answer is the same for all the players across the world. If you are having a hard time figuring out the answer to today’s Byrdle, you can have a look at the solution below.

Byrdle 116 Answers (May 7) — CHORAL

Previous Byrdle Answers

Byrdle 115 Answers (May 6) — GLORIA

— GLORIA Byrdle 114 Answers (May 5) — MATINS

— MATINS Byrdle 113 Answers (May 4) — ANTHEM

— ANTHEM Byrdle 112 Answers (May 3) — HANDEL

HANDEL Byrdle 111 Answers (May 2) — SINGER

SINGER Byrdle 110 Answers (May 1) — AMENS

AMENS Byrdle 109 Answers (April 30) — ASTON

ASTON Byrdle 108 Answers ( April 29 ) — MARIA

MARIA Byrdle 107 Answers ( April 28 ) — NOBIS

NOBIS Byrdle 106 Answers ( April 27 ) — STAFF

STAFF Byrdle 105 Answers ( April 26 ) — FICTA

FICTA Byrdle 104 Answers ( April 25 ) — MUNDY

MUNDY Byrdle 103 Answers ( April 24 ) — LOCUS

LOCUS Byrdle 102 Answers ( April 23 ) — PIANO

PIANO Byrdle 101 Answers ( April 22 ) — HODIE

HODIE Byrdle 100 Answers (April 21) — SINGS

We will be updating this guide with daily answers as soon as a new Byrdle gets available, so make sure to bookmark this page to get your hands on the daily solutions quickly.