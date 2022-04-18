Today’s Heardle Answer (April 19) – All Heardle Answers

Heardle is a popular music-based puzzle game in which you will have to listen to a part of a song and guess its name along with its artist. After each failed or skipped try, you will get to listen to the song further however if you are unable to guess the answer in six tries, you will lose the game and will have to wait for the next day to try once again.

However, if you don’t want to break your winning streak, we have solved today’s puzzle for you and you can find the answer below. Each day comes with a new challenge and the solution is the same for everyone in the world.

Heardle Answer for Today

Heardle Answer Today (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Here is the answer to the Heardle puzzle on April 19 for you to not only win the game but to add the song to your playlist too.

Today’s Heardle Answer (April 19) – “I Bet You Look Good on the Dance Floor” by Arctic Monkeys

The song was released in 2005 and won the Best Track Award at the 2006 NME Awards. If you can’t get the song out of your head, you can listen to it and watch its official video below.

The puzzle resets every day at 12 AM local time; however, if you haven’t entered April 19 because of the time zone, you might be looking for the April 18 answer and that is “Walking On Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox. Here’s its official music video for you to enjoy.