Top War: Battle Game gift codes (May 2022)

Top War: Battle Game is a strategy game where players become a part of a great war and defeat others in the conquest. Since the game’s player base is enormous, the competition is tough as well. To get a headstart in Top War: Battle Game, players can redeem the following codes for rewards.

How to redeem Top War: Battle Game codes

To redeem codes in Top War: Battle Game, follow these steps:

Click on your profile avatar on the top left corner of the screen.

Select the settings menu.

Select the Gift Code option, and enter the code.

Redeem the code and claim the free corresponding reward.

Working Top War: Battle Game codes

Here are all the active codes for the game:

TW2022RMD

TOPWAR666

topwarTF2

Eid2021

theZimvideo

topwar888

How to get more codes for Top War: Battle Game

Interested players can follow the different social media handles for the game as developers often drop codes there. Developers usually reveal the codes during special occasions, collaborations, or upon crossing various milestones. Regardless, as new codes are discovered, we will update the guide.

Expired Top War: Battle Game codes

