Top War: Battle Game gift codes (May 2022)
Get Battle ready!
Top War: Battle Game is a strategy game where players become a part of a great war and defeat others in the conquest. Since the game’s player base is enormous, the competition is tough as well. To get a headstart in Top War: Battle Game, players can redeem the following codes for rewards.
How to redeem Top War: Battle Game codes
To redeem codes in Top War: Battle Game, follow these steps:
- Click on your profile avatar on the top left corner of the screen.
- Select the settings menu.
- Select the Gift Code option, and enter the code.
- Redeem the code and claim the free corresponding reward.
Working Top War: Battle Game codes
Here are all the active codes for the game:
- TW2022RMD
- TOPWAR666
- topwarTF2
- Eid2021
- theZimvideo
- topwar888
How to get more codes for Top War: Battle Game
Interested players can follow the different social media handles for the game as developers often drop codes there. Developers usually reveal the codes during special occasions, collaborations, or upon crossing various milestones. Regardless, as new codes are discovered, we will update the guide.
Expired Top War: Battle Game codes
To redeem codes in Top War: Battle Game, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- AdoreYou
- FIRECRACKERS
- niconicopremiumday
- T0PWAR2022
- golden51
- mob2021
- RK2021
- TOPWAR0401
- wissenswert
- 2021NYGIFTS
- EternalLand
- enj0yxma5
- G123_vividarmy
- TFAugust
- thanksgiving
- TopwarEster
- topwarmay
- vividarmy621