Trek to Yomi full achievements and trophies list

Trek to Yomi is a linear action game with slow and calculated combat. Inspired by classic Japanese samurai flicks, it is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. If you’re a trophy or achievement hunter deciding whether to invest in Flying Wild Hog’s latest title, we have you covered.

Our guide below lists all of Trek to Yomi’s achievements and trophies, including the hidden ones.

All Trek to Yomi achievements and trophies

The following list features all of the normal achievements and trophies:

Young Blood – Kill the first enemy

– Kill the first enemy End of Kindergarten – Complete the first chapter

– Complete the first chapter After the Storm – Complete the second chapter

– Complete the second chapter Dust and Ashes – Complete the third chapter

– Complete the third chapter Fleeting Destiny – Complete the fourth chapter

– Complete the fourth chapter Afterlife Traveler – Complete the fifth chapter

– Complete the fifth chapter Trek’s End? – Complete the sixth chapter

– Complete the sixth chapter Samurai Dies Twice – Finish the game

– Finish the game This Will Come in Handy – Collect the first upgrade

– Collect the first upgrade Dedicated Collector – Collect all upgrades

– Collect all upgrades Leave no Stone Unturned – Find all lore collectibles

– Find all lore collectibles Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken – Finish the game in Ronin mode

– Finish the game in Ronin mode Men-Kaeshi-Dou – Perform 50 successful counters

– Perform 50 successful counters Bloodlust – Perform 50 finishers

– Perform 50 finishers Big Bertha – Kill three enemies at the same time with ozutsu

– Kill three enemies at the same time with ozutsu Unstoppable – Finish the game on Kensei mode

– Finish the game on Kensei mode Malicious Mischief – Kill 10 enemies without using weapons

The following list includes Trek to Yomi’s hidden achievements and trophies: