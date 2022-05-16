Twinblades in Elden Ring — how to use them and where to find them

As one of the less common bladed weapon categories in Elden Ring, the Twinblades typically combine a mix of slashing damage into a series of broad swing attack that are ideal for taking out a tightly grouped cluster of enemies or delivering a flurry of hits to one beefier foe. The one drawback that most Twinblades suffer from is their relatively short attacking range, but this is easily accounted for by staying in range and spamming attacks since the Twinblades do rack up Stagger fairly quickly.

While Twinblades are typically wielded two-handed, they are also ideal for duel-wielding which allows for Power Stancing. In Power Stance, the Twin Blades’ number of attacks (and thus damage output too) greatly increases, which plays nicely with the Twin Blades’ ability to dish status effect buildup, including Bloodloss. Aside from most of the Twin Blades having a high-status effect affinity, the rapidity of the twin blades help in being sure the status effect procs and begins building up quickly.

Eleonora’s Poleblade

Perfect for any Elden Ring Player looking to sling some blood, Eleonora’s Poleblade is a late-game weapon obtained after defeating Eleonora the Violent Bloody Finger that has a hefty Bloodloss build-up of 55, as well as fire damage and the Blood Dance skill, which is similar to the River’s of Blood’s Corpse Piler. In addition to a high Dexterity skill of 21, Eleonora’s Poleblade wielders will also need 19 Arcane and 12 Strength.

Gargoyle’s Twinblade

A decent choice for Twinblade wielders who prefer Strength over Dexterity, the Gargoyle’s Twinblade requires 18 Strength and 15 Dexterity and sets itself apart by having a slightly longer attack reach. The Gargoyle’s Twinblade is dropped by the Vailant Gargoyle, who also drops the Gargoyle’s Greatsword.

Godskin Peeler

Another Twin blade that’s ideal for bleeding the competition, the Godskin Peeler can reach high Bloodloss numbers with the appropriate affinity and Ashes of War. It also hits four times with each jumping attack if duel-wielded. The Godskin Peeler also has the Black Flame Tornado Skill which sends forth a group of burning skulls. The Godskin Peeler requires 17 Strength and 22 Dexterity to wield and is dropped by the Godskin Apostle.

Twinblade

While the most basic of its weapon class, the Twinblade is surprisingly easy to find early on and is worth picking up for any Dexterity build. While nothing special on its own, the Twinblade is one of the better weapons earlier on for handling groups of enemies, particularly if the player doesn’t have access to the heftier and wide swinging Strength favoring weapons. The Twinblade is located at the Dragon-Burnt ruins behind the starting area in the tomb without the rats.