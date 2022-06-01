Two Fingers Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Two Fingers Incantations in Elden Ring focus heavily on buffing and healing effects, with no direct damage dealing capabilities. This generally means that a few of these spells are likely to find their way into the rotation of nearly every faith caster in the game.

Like most other types of incantation, these are cast using only the faith stat. Unlike other types, these don’t have any dedicated seal that boosts their effectiveness, even though they seem related to the Finger Seal.

All Two Fingers Incantations

Urgent Heal: This heals a small amount of health to the caster. The fast casting time makes this a viable healing option during more active boss fight, and it does have some use in dungeons given its early availability. Ultimately, though, the low healing amount means this is outclassed quickly by most other options. You can purchase Urgent Heal from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold, and it is a starting spell for Confessors. It requires 8 faith.

Assassin's Approach: This quiets the caster's footsteps, as well as negating fall damage from falls that wouldn't otherwise be lethal. This is incredibly situational since crouching is already very effective for stealth. A niche usage is to take advantage of the quieted steps to sprint or jump without making noise, but this is definitely an edge case. You can purchase Assassin's Approach from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, and it is a starting spell for Confessors. It requires 10 faith.

Divine Fortification: This is the first in a group of incantations that boost the caster's resistance to a certain damage type for 90 seconds. In this case, it reduces holy damage taken. As with all the other basic fortification spells, this is obviously situational, but it can be worthwhile for relevant boss fights. You can find Divine Fortification in the Weeping Peninsula, on a scarab atop the large ruined structure near Tombsward Ruins. It requires 10 faith.

Flame Fortification: This boosts the caster's fire resistance for 90 seconds. You can purchase Flame Fortification from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold. It requires 10 faith.

Lightning Fortification: This boosts the caster's lightning resistance for 90 seconds. You can purchase Lightning Fortification from Brother Corhyn after he moves to the Altus Plateau. It requires 10 faith.

Magic Fortification: This boosts the caster's magic resistance for 90 seconds. You can purchase Magic Fortification from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. It requires 10 faith.

Cure Poison: This incantation, unsurprisingly, cures the poison status in the caster. Much like the incantations above that boost resistances, the value in this is highly dependent on your situation. You can purchase Cure Poison from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold. it requires 10 faith.

Heal: This heals the caster and allies in a small radius for a moderate amount of health (double the amount of Urgent Heal). Although the casting time is slower, the increased healing of this incantation makes it generally more useful than Urgent Heal. Since it heals in an area, it's also able to damage the terrifying Royal Revenant enemies. You can purchase Heal from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, and it is a starting spell for Prophets. It requires 12 faith.

Lord's Aid: This cures poison in the caster and alleviates the buildup of bleed, sleep, and poison. As expected, the use cases for this are pretty limited, especially since it doesn't also cure Scarlet Rot, which is more common and dangerous than the status effects it does prevent. Because of this, Flame, Cleanse Me is generally a more popular alternative. You can purchase Lord's Aid after turning in the Two Fingers' Prayerbook. It requires 12 faith.

Rejection: This produces a shockwave that knocks back and staggers foes in a radius around the caster. It is incredibly useful for interrupting enemy attacks, especially groups. You can purchase Rejection from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. It requires 12 faith.

Shadow Bait: This creates a shadowy lure that draws the attention of humanoid enemies. Although it may seem niche, this is extremely useful for many casters, as it can create openings to cast spells with longer windup animations that would normally leave the caster vulnerable. You can find Shadow Bait in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds, just past the pipe-filled room you'll reach after the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. It requires 13 faith.

Great Heal: This a powered-up version of Heal that returns more health at a higher FP cost. And just like Heal is an improvement over Urgent Heal, this is an improvement over Heal. You can purchase Great Heal from Brother Corhyn after he moves to the Altus Plateau. It requires 15 faith.

Darkness: This creates an area of darkness around the caster that conceals their position and makes them essentially invisible while in the cloud. It doesn't break lock on targeting though, and it doesn't work on bosses. Like Shadow Bait, this can be helpful for buying time to cast slower spells, but it's held back somewhat by a high FP cost. You can purchase Darkness after turning in the Assassin's Prayerbook. It requires 18 faith.

Lord's Heal: This is an even stronger healing spell, following in the footsteps of Great Heal. And following the same pattern, it's essentially a straight upgrade over that spell. You can purchase Lord's Heal after turning in the Two Fingers' Prayerbook. It requires 20 faith.

Lord's Divine Fortification: This greatly increases the caster's holy damage resistance for 70 seconds. Like the other Fortification incantations listed above, this a situational spell best used for specific boss fights, although this variant is much more powerful. You can get Lord's Divine Fortification from Gideon Ofnir after defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella. It requires 27 faith.

