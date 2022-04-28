Valorant RGX 11Z Pro 2 skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Every once in a while, Riot Games will take a previously released fan-favorite skin set and apply the same designs to different weapons. It happened with Glitchpop, Prime, and Magepunk, and it’s finally happening to the RGX 11Z Pro skin set. Starting on April 27, the colorful new skins will be available for a limited time in your shop. If you are a fan of RGB lights and sleek lines, you’ll definitely want to consider picking this bundle up.

In addition to changing the weapon’s appearance, the RGX 11Z Pro skins also come with an upgradable kill counter. These kill counters are unlocked using radianite and will display your kills on your weapon during a game of Valorant, something no other skin does. If you manage to get an ace using an RGX 11Z Pro skin, you’ll notice a little easter egg show up where the kill counter is.

If you are a fan of the classic butterfly knife, then this bundles melee weapon might be made just for you. Similar to other butterfly knives in the game, the RGX 11Z Pro butterfly is unique as it will constantly cycle through colors as you are inspecting it, causing a mini light show while playing. As always, though, you will need to use your hard-earned radianite to upgrade the base version of the melee.

Price

The RGX 11Z Pro 2 bundle will cost a total of 8,700 VP and will include the following:

RGX 11Z Pro Firefly Melee

RGX 11Z Pro Phantom

RGX 11Z Pro Operator

RGX 11Z Pro Classic

RGX 11Z Pro Spectre

RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Buddy

RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Card

RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Spray

Levels

Weapons Level 1 – Base Level 2 – VFX Level 3 – Animation Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher Level 5 – Kill Counter Variant 1 – Red Variant 2 – Blue Variant 3 – Yellow

Melee Level 1 – Base Level 2 – Randomizer Upgrade Variant 1 – Red Variant 2 – Blue Variant 3 – Yellow



Images

Phantom

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Operator

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Classic

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Spectre

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Melee