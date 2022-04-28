Valorant RGX 11Z Pro 2 skin bundle – price, release date, contents
Ready. Set. Glow.
Every once in a while, Riot Games will take a previously released fan-favorite skin set and apply the same designs to different weapons. It happened with Glitchpop, Prime, and Magepunk, and it’s finally happening to the RGX 11Z Pro skin set. Starting on April 27, the colorful new skins will be available for a limited time in your shop. If you are a fan of RGB lights and sleek lines, you’ll definitely want to consider picking this bundle up.
In addition to changing the weapon’s appearance, the RGX 11Z Pro skins also come with an upgradable kill counter. These kill counters are unlocked using radianite and will display your kills on your weapon during a game of Valorant, something no other skin does. If you manage to get an ace using an RGX 11Z Pro skin, you’ll notice a little easter egg show up where the kill counter is.
If you are a fan of the classic butterfly knife, then this bundles melee weapon might be made just for you. Similar to other butterfly knives in the game, the RGX 11Z Pro butterfly is unique as it will constantly cycle through colors as you are inspecting it, causing a mini light show while playing. As always, though, you will need to use your hard-earned radianite to upgrade the base version of the melee.
Price
The RGX 11Z Pro 2 bundle will cost a total of 8,700 VP and will include the following:
- RGX 11Z Pro Firefly Melee
- RGX 11Z Pro Phantom
- RGX 11Z Pro Operator
- RGX 11Z Pro Classic
- RGX 11Z Pro Spectre
- RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Buddy
- RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Card
- RGX 11Z Pro, EP. 4 Spray
Levels
- Weapons
- Level 1 – Base
- Level 2 – VFX
- Level 3 – Animation
- Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher
- Level 5 – Kill Counter
- Variant 1 – Red
- Variant 2 – Blue
- Variant 3 – Yellow
- Melee
- Level 1 – Base
- Level 2 – Randomizer Upgrade
- Variant 1 – Red
- Variant 2 – Blue
- Variant 3 – Yellow