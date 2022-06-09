Vampire Survivors 0.7.2 Patch Notes — All changes
Ah, fresh meat.
Ever since launching at the tail end of last year, Vampire Survivors has been gaining new fans all throughout 2022. With a bigger audience comes a need for more content, and that’s exactly what developer poncle is delivering. Vampire Survivors Patch 0.7.2. is now live.
Leading the patch notes is a smattering of new stuff. There are nine new Steam achievements to unlock, and you can earn them with a new character, weapon, weapon evolution, power-up, and pair of arcana. The exact nature of these isn’t given away, so you’ll have to hop in and discover them for yourself.
You’ll also be able to reach Stage 5 for the first time with the new update. While there’s plenty of action to be had there, poncle made it clear in the Steam post that “there are no secrets nor particularly complex mechanics in Stage 5” in its current form. It is the first version of the level, after all. You can find the complete list of patch notes below, which includes tweaks and bug fixes in addition to the new content.
Related: How to unlock Hyper Mode in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors 0.7.2 Patch Notes
New Content
- 9 new achievements
- First iteration [of] Stage 5
- 1 new character
- 2 new arcana
- 1 new weapon and its evolution
- 1 new power-up
Tweaks
- The Stage Selection screen will now display when the lunar eclipse event is available in Moongolow (required to unlock Stage 5)
- Added a toggle to disable Golden Eggs bonuses
- Updated some graphics
- Changed PowerUp markup cost from percentage-based to a flat increase
- Added little icons for Vacuum, Rosary, Orologion, Nduja, and Floor Chicken on the map
Bug Fixes
- Bonus Revivals from Golden Eggs not working
- Some controllers crashing the game at random intervals
- Vanilla game crashing after save data alterations from mods
- Rerolls, Skips, and Banish disappearing from the PowerUp screen on old save files
- Fixed some special achievements needing a reboot to unlock on Steam