Vampire Survivors 0.7.2 Patch Notes — All changes

Ever since launching at the tail end of last year, Vampire Survivors has been gaining new fans all throughout 2022. With a bigger audience comes a need for more content, and that’s exactly what developer poncle is delivering. Vampire Survivors Patch 0.7.2. is now live.

Leading the patch notes is a smattering of new stuff. There are nine new Steam achievements to unlock, and you can earn them with a new character, weapon, weapon evolution, power-up, and pair of arcana. The exact nature of these isn’t given away, so you’ll have to hop in and discover them for yourself.

You’ll also be able to reach Stage 5 for the first time with the new update. While there’s plenty of action to be had there, poncle made it clear in the Steam post that “there are no secrets nor particularly complex mechanics in Stage 5” in its current form. It is the first version of the level, after all. You can find the complete list of patch notes below, which includes tweaks and bug fixes in addition to the new content.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vampire Survivors 0.7.2 Patch Notes

New Content

9 new achievements

First iteration [of] Stage 5

1 new character

2 new arcana

1 new weapon and its evolution

1 new power-up

Tweaks

The Stage Selection screen will now display when the lunar eclipse event is available in Moongolow (required to unlock Stage 5)

Added a toggle to disable Golden Eggs bonuses

Updated some graphics

Changed PowerUp markup cost from percentage-based to a flat increase

Added little icons for Vacuum, Rosary, Orologion, Nduja, and Floor Chicken on the map

Bug Fixes