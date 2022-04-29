Warframe promo codes (May 2022)
Ninjas play free, and promo codes let you play freer.
If you’re looking to up your space ninja game in the free-to-play action game Warframe, there are some new promo codes available for July. Promo codes in Warframe are codes that you can enter into Warframe‘s website to claim rewards. These rewards can be glyphs, items, weapons, boosters, and more.
Once you have logged into Warframe‘s website and entered the appropriate promotional code, the account linked to that website will receive the rewards on whatever platform is associated with that account. Each promo code can only be used with one account, though, and usually only works for a limited amount of time.
Item Codes
- PARVOS – Golden Hand Decoration
Glyph Codes
There are numerous glyph codes (which unlock icons that you can use for your player avatar and place on surfaces during missions) currently active as well:
- AdmiralBahroo
- AeonKnigh86
- AGayGuyPlays
- AlainLove
- AlexanderDario
- Amprov
- AngryUnicorn
- AnjetCat
- AnnoyingKillah
- AshiSogiTenno
- Avelna
- Aznitrous
- BigJimID
- BrazilCommunityDiscord
- Bricky
- Brozime
- BrunBxx
- Bwana
- CephalonSquared
- CGsKnackie
- ChacyTay
- Char
- Cleonaturin
- CohhCarnage
- CopyKavat
- Cpt_Kim
- DanielTheDemon
- DasterCreations
- DayJobo
- DebbySheen
- Deejayknight
- DeepBlueBeard
- DeuceTheGamer
- DillyFrame
- DimitriV2
- DjTechLive
- DkDiamantes
- DNexus
- Eduiy16
- ElDanker
- ElGrineerExiliado
- Elnaraeleo
- Emojv
- EmpryeanCap
- ExtraCredits
- FacelessBeanie
- FashionFrameIsEndGame
- FeelLikeAPlayer
- FloofyDwagon
- FromThe70s
- FrostyNovaPrime
- Frozenballz
- Gara
- GermanCommunityDiscord
- GlamShatterSkull
- Golden
- GrindHardSquad
- HappinessDark
- H3DSHOT
- Homiinvocado
- HotShomStories
- Hydroxate
- Iflynn
- Ikedo
- InfoDiversao
- IWoply
- JoeyZero
- Joriale
- JustRLC
- K1llerBarbie
- KavatsSchroedinger
- KingGothaLion
- Kiwad
- Kr1ptonPlayer
- LadyTheLaddy
- LeoDoodling
- LeyzarGamingViews
- L1feWater
- LiliLexi
- IlSlip
- LynxAria
- Macho
- MadFury
- Makarimorph
- McGamerCZ
- McMonkeys
- MHBlacky
- MichelMostma
- MikeTheBard
- MissFwuffy
- Mogamu
- MrSteelWar
- NoSympathyy
- OddieOwl
- OriginalWickedFun
- OrpheusDeluxe
- PammyJammy
- PocketNinja
- PostiTV
- Pyrah
- ProfessorBroman
- QTCC
- QTCC2
- RagingTerror
- Rahetalius
- RainbowWaffles
- RebelDustyPinky
- Relentlesszen
- ReyGanso
- RippzOr
- Ritens
- RoyalPrat
- RustyFin
- R/Warframe
- Sapmatic
- SarahTsang
- SerdarSari
- Sharlazard
- ShenZhao
- Sherpa
- Shul
- SillFix
- SkillUp
- Smoodie
- Sn0wRC
- Strippin
- StudioCyen
- TacticalPotato
- Tanchan
- TBGKaru
- TinBears
- TeaWrex
- TennoForever
- TheGamio
- TioMario
- TioRamon
- TotalN3wb
- ToxickToe
- TrashFrame
- Triburos
- UnrealYuki
- VAMP6X6X6X
- Vamppire
- Vernoc
- VoidFisureBR
- Voli
- VoltTheHero
- VVhiteAngel
- Wanderbots
- WarframeCommunityDiscord
- WarframeRunway
- WarframeWiki
- WideScreenJohn
- Woxli
- Xenogelion
- Zarionis
- Zxpfer
In addition to all those codes, you can also link your Warframe account with a Twitch account (if you have one) to get even more rewards. Don’t miss out on these offers while they last!