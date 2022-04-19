Warframe – How To Get Requiem Relics and Requiem Mods

Requiem Mods and Requiem Relics are new additions to the game, introduced with Update 26, The Old Blood. They are the only thing that can kill your Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos, and they need to be used in the correct combination on your Parazon to kill the Kuva Lich or Sister using a Mercy Finisher. While normal weapons, and your teammates, can damage it, the Lich or Sister will be weak to a certain combination of the mods, and only a strike with that combination can kill it.

As you play through missions in occupied tilesets, you will be able to fight your Lich or Sister, from time to time. This will allow you to experiment with the combination of Requiem mods that you have equipped.

To find out the combination, you need to kill a Lich’s Thralls with the Parazon and collect Murmurs. As you collect enough, once of the mods in the combination will be revealed. You’ll need to collect Murmurs until you know all three, then experiment with the combination on the Lich until you get the correct one.

How To Get Requiem Relics and Requiem Mods

The Requiem Mods, listed below, are obtained from new Requiem Relics. These new Relics can be earned from Kuva Flood as a guaranteed reward, as well as from Kuva Siphons at a 50 percent drop rate. They also have a small chance to drop from Thrall kills, at 5 percent. They are then refined in Void Fissure missions on the Kuva Fortress. These are the only Relics that can be refined on the Kuva Fortress, and are the only Relics that can be opened in the Void Fissure missions that take place there.

When refined, the Requiem Relics will open and can drop a Requiem Mod for your Parazon. There are four types of Relics–I, II, III, and IV–which are shown on a new screen in your Relic menu, which you can access from the Relic console in your Orbiter. Just like other Relics, you can use Void Traces to upgrade your Requiem Relics to try and get the drops that you want.

Requiem Relics can also drop an item called a Riven Sliver. These Riven Slivers can be combined to create a complete Riven.

Requiem Mods have limited charges, with three each, and one is used up when you kill a Kuva Lich with it. When all charges are used, the Mod can be broken down into Endo. You can also combine random, spent Requiem mods to create a new mod.

Lohk

From brooding gulfs are we beheld

By that which bears no name

Xata

Its heralds are the stars it fells

The sky and Earth aflame

Jahu

Corporeal laws are unwrit

As suns and love retreat

Vome

To cosmic madness laws submit

Though stalwart minds entreat

Ris

In luminous space blackened stars

They gaze, accuse, deny

Fass

Roiling, moaning, this realm of ours

In madness lost shall die

Netra

Carrion hordes trill their profane

Accord with eldritch plans

Khra

To cosmic forms from tangent planes

We end as we began