Warframe: What is Baro selling today? – April 22, 2022

Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.

Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!

What is Baro selling today?

You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Earth with the following items in stock: