Warframe: What is Baro selling today? – April 22, 2022

Baro is back, and he has a deal for you.

Warframe

Image via Digital Extremes

Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.

Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!

What is Baro selling today?

You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Earth with the following items in stock:

ItemDucatsCredits
Class of Ten Zero Poster90120000
Primed Fever Strike350200000
Buzz Kill375150000
Primed Flow350110000
Left Eos Prime Shoulder Plates5075000
Right Eos Prime Shoulder Plates5075000
Eos Prime Chest Plate12575000
Left Eos Prime Spurs6550000
Right Eos Prime Spurs6550000
Prisma Koi Sentinel Tail200200000
Prisma Veritux550150000
Baro Ki’teer Glyph8050000
Primed Morphic Transformer350150000
Scimitar Prisma Skin210450000
Ki’teer Atmos Mask500400000
Supra Vandal500275000
Vulkar Wraith450300000
Domus Syandana600400000
Glaring Sigil5545000
Primed Expel Corrupted350140000
Puspa Luxxum Ornament100100000
Dual Ribbon Kamas Skin350300000
Tannukai Sword Skin375280000
Sands Of Inaros Blueprint10025000

