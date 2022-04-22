Warframe: What is Baro selling today? – April 22, 2022
Baro is back, and he has a deal for you.
Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.
Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!
What is Baro selling today?
You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Earth with the following items in stock:
|Item
|Ducats
|Credits
|Class of Ten Zero Poster
|90
|120000
|Primed Fever Strike
|350
|200000
|Buzz Kill
|375
|150000
|Primed Flow
|350
|110000
|Left Eos Prime Shoulder Plates
|50
|75000
|Right Eos Prime Shoulder Plates
|50
|75000
|Eos Prime Chest Plate
|125
|75000
|Left Eos Prime Spurs
|65
|50000
|Right Eos Prime Spurs
|65
|50000
|Prisma Koi Sentinel Tail
|200
|200000
|Prisma Veritux
|550
|150000
|Baro Ki’teer Glyph
|80
|50000
|Primed Morphic Transformer
|350
|150000
|Scimitar Prisma Skin
|210
|450000
|Ki’teer Atmos Mask
|500
|400000
|Supra Vandal
|500
|275000
|Vulkar Wraith
|450
|300000
|Domus Syandana
|600
|400000
|Glaring Sigil
|55
|45000
|Primed Expel Corrupted
|350
|140000
|Puspa Luxxum Ornament
|100
|100000
|Dual Ribbon Kamas Skin
|350
|300000
|Tannukai Sword Skin
|375
|280000
|Sands Of Inaros Blueprint
|100
|25000