Weekly Final Fantasy XIV Masked Carnivale bonus challenges guide (May 31)

The Masked Carnivale is a set of fun solo boss challenges for the Blue Mage limited job in Final Fantasy XIV. Every week, there are three targets of varying difficulties assigned to different fights that award Poetic Tomestones, gil, and a ton of Allied Seals when completed. Allied Seals can be used to purchase Aetheryte Tickets from your Grand Company, and so this is one of the best methods of obtaining free teleport tickets each week. This handy guide will tell you exactly how to alter your strategies each week to complete the targets with little stress or confusion.

Note – Weekly Targets reset every Tuesday at 12:00 am PT.

All fights will utilize DPS Aetheric Mimicry unless otherwise stated.

Novice Weekly Target

Fight #14. Blob in the Woods

Completion Requirements Defeat the encounter

Suggested Spells Loom



Blob in the Woods is entirely a gimmick encounter by design. This encounter has no changes for the Novice Weekly Target.

Act 1 – There will be an Arena Jam behind each wall in the arena. These will not attack you, but will explode for lethal damage a few seconds after being defeated. Simply strike either one with any attack until it dies and then hide behind the wall. Do the same for the second.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Act 2 – This round functions similar to the last, except there are four Arena Jams this time and they will bind you to the ground the moment you attack them. In order to properly hide from the death explosion, you must defeat a Jam and then use your Loom spell to teleport behind a wall out of its line-of-sight. Do this for all four Jams and you will complete the Novice Weekly Target.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Moderate Weekly Target

Fight #8. Bomb-edy of Errors

Completion Requirements Beginner Spellcasting – Cast only rank 1 or 2 spells.

Suggested Spells Alpine Draft Flying Sardine



Bomb-edy of Errors is another gimmick encounter. The addition of Beginner Spellcasting means that you can only use Blue Magic from your spellbook that has 1 or 2 star ranks. You can filter it to see what spells are allowed, but the most efficient method requires the Alpine Draft spell.

Act 1 – Simply target the Arena Cherry Bomb right in front and keep your distance. Cast Alpine Draft (or any rank 1 or 2 spell) and watch it start a chain reaction, killing all bombs in front of you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Act 2 – This fight adds a large Arena Progenetrix to kill. Start the fight off the same way you started Act 1 by targeting the Arena Cherry Bomb and casting Alpine Draft to chain kill the bombs. This will freeze the Arena Progenetrix for a few seconds. Place yourself next to the inner corner or either the left of right wall and spam cast Alpine Draft on the Progenetrix. It is weak to Wind attacks so this should do substantial damage.

Move to the opposite wall’s inner corner when the circular AOE appears underneath you and make sure you are not in it. When the boss casts Burst, be sure to interrupt it with Flying Sardine. You will take a few melee swings from the boss, but it should die from Alpine Draft way before you get anywhere close to dying. If you only used the two spells mentioned, this will complete the Moderate Weekly Target.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Advanced Weekly Target

Fight #4. Gentlemen Prefer Swords

Completion Requirements Beginner Spellcasting – Cast only rank 1 or 2 spells. Enfeeble Me Tenderer – Apply 9 or more unique enfeeblements

Suggested Spells Electrogenesis Flying Sardine The Ram’s Voice The Dragon’s Voice Acorn Bomb Bomb Toss White Knight’s Tour Black Knight’s Tour Magic Hammer Aetherial Spark (Or Song of Torment) Addle



This one is an obnoxious combination. Normally, Bad Breath would take care of a lot of the enfeeblements, but it’s a rank 3 spell and cannot be used with this combination of completion requirements. There are no rank 1 or 2 spells that deal multiple enfeeblements, and so the ones I have suggested are all almost mandatory.

Act 1 – This act is actually way scarier than the second one. You will face off against two Arena Bats and an Arena Wolf. These mobs hit quite hard and so I suggest using White Knight’s Tour first, followed immediately by Black Knight’s Tour. When the mobs get close cast The Ram’s Voice ASAP and then back up a bit and use The Dragon’s Voice. Cast Acorn Bomb right after to put them to sleep, then Bomb Toss to keep them stunned. Spam The Ram’s Voice after this until they die. If done correctly, you should have survived and done a grand total of 6 enfeeblements.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Act 2 – This fight is mostly against a single boss named Kreios. Begin the fight with either Song of Torment or Aetherial Spark. Follow this up with a Magic Hammer when the boss gets close and then use Addle on it. This will likely finish off the 9 enfeeblements requirement. Spam Electrogenesis after this as the boss is weak to Lightning. It will cast Grand Strike 3 times, requiring you to be on your toes and move immediately to avoid getting hit by the line. Interrupt the Magitek Field attack.

When the boss gets to 50% it will summon 6 Arena Beetles that apply a stacking poison DOT on you. Use The Ram’s Voice to freeze all enemies. You can move away and use The Dragon’s Voice for the added damage, but it seems easier to just spam Electrogenesis on the boss and then cast The Ram’s Voice the moment everything unfreezes. Repeat this until the boss dies. If you used all 9 enfeebling spells suggested then you should get credit for the Advanced Weekly Target.