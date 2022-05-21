What are Base Veggies in Ark: Survival Evolved? Answered

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that dives deep into the world of survival, dinosaurs, and PvP. Its unique draw as a game comes from the complex crafting systems that require knowledge of items, resources, and gathering methods.

In Ark, players have to make sure that they have access to all the vital resources that the game demands. Running out of any resource at any time can often result in big trouble for experienced and inexperienced players alike.

One of the most important buildings to a large tribe, particularly those on PvP servers, is a greenhouse. Growing your berries and Base Veggies in your own space without farming them is convenient and saves time. Greenhouses can be made with either the Greenhouse Structures or Glass Structures. The Glass Structure, which is a version of Metal Structures, is often the better choice for players in PvP as it’s harder to destroy.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Base Veggie types

There are four main types of Base Veggies in the Ark world. Each of them has its own use in specific cooking recipes:

Citronals are the Base Veggies that look a lot like lemons.

Rockarrots look much the same as regular carrots.

Longrass is corn or maize.

Savoroots are potatoes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In some cases, you can find clusters of these veggies growing, and harvesting them will give you the seeds to plant in your greenhouse. For example, in the Highlands region of the Ragnarok map, players can find Rockarrots and Savoroots growing. Other options to find the seeds for these plants are by harvesting bushes by hand or with a tame.

Base veggies are essential for making Veggie Cakes, which can be used as a taming food or as health boosts for your soaking dinosaurs during raids. To make foods with the Base Veggies, players must make sure that they have either an Industrial Cooker or a Cooking Pot. Additional uses for the Base Veggies in Ark are for making Kibble for taming and crafting your own custom recipes that can provide a lot of Health, Food, and Water.