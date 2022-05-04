What are bits on Twitch?

Twitch is a popular platform for the gaming community and other creative ventures like music and art. Below, we’ll take a look at one way you can reward creators with bits and a quick explanation of what they are and how they are used.

On Twitch, bits are used as currency to reward your favorite streamers and are given as monetary value by Twitch when a creator has made over $100 in proceeds. Whenever you give bits, there is usually a notification on the live stream, letting the creator know you’ve rewarded them. You’ll then likely receive a bit badge by the side of your name in the chat whenever you watch that streamer.

You can give however many bits you’d like from one bit to 25,000. The latter can be up to around $300 while the minimum is around $1 to get 100 bits on your account.

Bits can also be used to redeem special features for your favorite stream. For example, the creator may have an add-on called Sound Alerts. You can use your bits to play pleasant songs or outrageous sound effects like screaming, jump scares, or sirens. Most streamers have Sound Alerts set up below the video in a tab.

If you’d like to give Twitch credit to a fellow user, you can actually get gift cards. With this option, they can subscribe and give bits to their favorite creators.