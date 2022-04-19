What are Burn Cards in Back 4 Blood and how do you get them?

Back 4 Blood’s card system will require you to consider every single card you acquire through Supply Lines and by completing challenges. How you build your deck is going to significantly impact what areas of the game are easier for you and could dictate what items you grab while scavenging. However, there is a secondary type called Burn Cards. Here is what you need to know about them.

Burn Cards are an expendable type of card that can not be equipped directly to a deck before you play. Because each card can only be used once, you will have to choose to use the card at the start of a level and it will last until your run ends. You can have up to 99 of each Burn Card and you can purchase them from Supply Lines in the Fort Hope base.

Burn Cards may be limited to their usage, but their effects are more powerful and beneficial than the normal cards that you put in your deck. They don’t have negative effects and the stat boosts they give are typically more powerful than the ones you will see in regular cards. If you have a bunch of one card, you may want to consider using one to give your team a good boost during a higher difficulty run.