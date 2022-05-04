What are Crystal Darts and what they do in Elden Ring

Crystal Darts are a very basic tool that you can craft in the Lands Between. These tiny darts are made of three Cracked Crystals and can also be found scattered around the world for you to pick up. They are such a basic item that not many people tend to use them. It’s okay if you didn’t give them a second look, most people didn’t. Here is everything you need to know about Crystal Darts in Elden Ring.

You may have come across these small items scattered about the world during your journey. When you get your hands on the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11], you gain the ability to craft Crystal Darts all on your own just like you do with other Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks. They are made of three Cracked Crystals. Cracked Crystals can be found in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid or can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks for 300 Runes each.

Crystal Darts can be thrown at enemies to inflict a small amount of magic damage but it is no more than you would get out of throwing a throwing knife or kukri. Each time you throw a Crystal Dart it consumes a small amount of FP but not enough to make a difference. If you read the description of the Crystal Darts it states that a “golem crafted employed a similar crystal tool.” This eludes to the special benefit of the Crystal Darts. If you use these items on the imps and watchdogs inside the catacomb dungeons, they will go into a frenzy and attack whatever is closest to them. This is great for dealing with large groups of imps or the double Watchdogs boss fight.