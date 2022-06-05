What are Elder Rifts and how to complete them in Diablo Immortal

Elder Rifts are one of the more lucrative activities you can participate in during your time in Diablo Immortal. These dungeons are filled with loot and will give you a good challenge. Of course, there is more to Elder Rifts than just running through them and getting loot. Crests play a large role in the challenge provided and the loot you obtain. Here is everything you need to know about Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal.

What are Elder Rifts?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Elder Rifts, as stated above, are a type of activity you can participate in once you reach Westmarch. You will reach this area after you complete the Ashwold Cemetery section of the main story. When you arrive in Westmarch, you will briefly be told about Elder Rifts before being sent into one as a way to progress the campaign. Interact with the rift entrance marked on the map above in the Palace Courtyard to begin your journey through the Elder Rift dungeon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you begin the challenge, take note that you can participate in this activity with friends or a party. After interacting with the Elder Rift entrance, you will get the opportunity to add Crests. Crests will add modifiers to the dungeon. There are two types of Crests; rare and legendary. Rare Crests will add one modifier to the dungeon while legendary Crests will add two modifiers. What modifiers come up will be determined when you start the dungeon. You can add up to three Crests during any dungeon run. If you don’t manage to complete the dungeon, the Crests will get returned to you.

How to complete Elder Rifts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you have determined how many Crests you want to use and gathered your party, you can select enter to start the dungeon. When you spawn in, you will be tasked with defeating the Rift Guardian. Below the objective, you will have a timer as well as a meter. As you progress through the dungeon, the meter will fill up as you defeat enemies. When the meter is filled, the Rift Guardian will appear for you to fight. After defeating the Rift Guardian, you will obtain your loot and be able to exit the dungeon. If the timer reaches the end before you defeat the Rift Guardian, you will still be able to complete the dungeon, but you will not receive bonus rewards. The key to completing these dungeons is to go fast and defeat enemies rapidly to move the progress bar as quickly as possible.