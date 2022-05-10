What are Fated Hunts in Salt and Sacrifice?

Salt and Sanctuary was one of the best 2D interpretations of a Souls game. It had familiar elements, but it strayed in several unique and exciting ways. Salt and Sacrifice is the long-awaited sequel, and it’s packed with new features, rare weapons, and challenging boss fights. This guide will break down Fated Hunts, a new mechanic built to replay numerous times.

The Daily Hunt

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fated Hunts are a new daily boss fight mechanic in Salt and Sacrifice. This sequel brings a large variety of new worlds to explore, and each one is full of secrets. One hidden item called a Fated Tome can be found in each game’s various levels. Once you find a fated tome, you must return to the hub to use it.

Runereader Diedela

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’re back in Pardoner’s Vale, seek out Runereader Diedela. She will allow you to use your Fated Tome and perform a randomly generated daily hunt. These procedurally generated boss fights are a great source of Salt for leveling. The boss fights will also drop a handful of key resources unique to the particular level you fought the boss in. This makes Fated Hunts a great tool for leveling and gathering rare crafting materials.

You must be careful on one of these hunts, as failing one will still cause you to lose key resources like you would during a normal boss encounter. These daily hunts can also be completed in co-op, so bringing a friend or matchmaking isn’t a bad bet for tackling these difficult encounters.