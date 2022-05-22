What are Fused Leapstones in Lost Ark?

Fused Leapstones are a new consumable item in Lost Ark introduced in the May update. Honing your gear is an expensive process in the game, as the higher level your gear is, the more resources you have to pour into upgrading. Meanwhile, Fused Leapstones simply give you a free chance to upgrade your gear. The chance is low, but you won’t have to spend Stones, Gold, Silver, Leapstones, or any other item. If you get lucky, you essentially get a free upgrade.

Currently, Fused Leapstones are only available to players who have hit Item Level 1415 and above. These stones are dropped as a reward from Demon Beast Commander Valtan, the mighty Legion Raid that requires an entire team and tons of coordination. As a result, you most likely won’t be seeing these Leapstones anytime soon.

Using Fused Leapstones also does not count towards Artisan’s Energy, a pity system that ensures you will get a guaranteed upgrade if you make enough attempts. This means you cannot use Fused Leapstones to cheese your way towards a guaranteed upgrade, unfortunately. You also cannot use any protection materials to increase your chances of an upgrade, meaning you only have one flat chance to successfully level up your gear.

This makes it difficult to fully utilize Fused Leapstones in upgrading your gear. You should simply see these items as brief attempts to get a free upgrade on your gear, and don’t expect too much. The chance for upgrading gear was as low as 10%, making it a rare occurrence where the Fused Leapstones would result in an actual upgrade. However, if it’s successful, then you’ve just saved a ton of resources.

That’s all you need to know about Fused Leapstones in Lost Ark! Participate in your Legion Raids and cross your fingers for some good wealth from Lady Luck.