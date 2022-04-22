What are Souls Chests in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Coiled Captors DLC brought in plenty of new stuff to the Wonderlands. There is a new currency, a new boss, and the Wheel of Fate. While running the DLC, you may have noticed that there are side objectives that you can complete in each room. These challenges sometimes ask you to destroy all of the elemental barrels or melee 10 enemies in each room. There is also one that asks you to find Soul Chests. What exactly are Soul Chests in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The exact challenge that the DLC will give you is to find the two Souls Chests hidden in each of the rooms. Right away, this might sound a little confusing. You may have searched high and low in each of the DLC rooms without noticing anything that you would call a Soul Chest. Even when you aren’t completing the challenge, you can find two Souls Chests hidden in each room, and we suggest you find them each time.

You may be used to seeing the loot chests from the main campaign. These chests are a little more elaborate looking and appear like the one in the image above. In the Coiled Captors DLC, these chests no longer contain weapons. Instead, they contain Lost Souls. Lost Souls are a currency that can only be spent in Dreamveil Overlook. These chests give you anywhere from three to six extra Lost Souls each. This is great for farming the Wheel of Fate. Make sure to always be on the lookout.