What are Strange Balls in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Answered

You can use several Poké Balls to catch the many Pokémon you encounter throughout your adventure. You’ll need many of them in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to fill out your Poké Dex. One Poké Ball you’ll encounter that you won’t be able to use is a Strange Ball, and you can only find it when using and summoning a Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about what Strange Balls are in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

A Pokémon will be inside a Strange Ball in your roster because they will have come from Pokémon Home, and the Pokémon had originally been caught from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can bring any Pokémon you’ve acquired from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and then place them in Pokémon Home. With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl having access to Pokémon Home, Pokémon Legends: Arceus caught initially in this game can make their way over to your Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl playthrough.

Image via Game Freak

You won’t be able to purchase this Poké Ball anywhere in the game. These merely indicate the Pokémon inside them were from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which means they were originally caught in the game. You’ll only briefly see the light green Strange Ball during a battle, and your trainer tosses your Pokémon out to fight against a wild one or when battling against other trainers.

The Strange Balls are also an excellent way to keep track of all the Pokémon that have made their way from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and onto Pokémon Home. It will be more challenging to lose track of them and ensure you can bring them back to Pokémon Home after using them in a specific game. There might be a handful of changes to these Pokémon, such as their levels or known moves may alter when they arrive.