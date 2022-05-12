What are Strange Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Answered

There are multiple Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can use a variety of Poké Balls to catch them, and some of them will be better than others, depending on the situation. A newly introduced Poké Ball appearing in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Strange Ball. You won’t be able to use it to catch Pokémon, but you will see it in your game. Here’s what you need to know about Strange Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

When you see a Strange Ball in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a Pokémon was brought to the game from Pokémon Home. Whenever you bring a Pokémon from Pokémon Home to your Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, they will be kept inside of a Strange Ball. The Strange Ball will be vastly unique and different from the other Poké Balls you’ve crafted and used in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Rather than having a handmade look, a Strange Ball will be bright green with shades of white on it.

Image via Game Freak

You’ll see your trainer use a bright green ball whenever you bring a Pokémon out from your roster and use it if they came from Pokémon Home. Any Pokémon contained inside a Strange Ball will be from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, or Pokémon Sword or Shield. If you bring a Pokémon over from Pokémon Legends: Arceus into one of those other Pokémon games, you’ll see a similar ball when using it. These unique Poké Balls make it easier to keep track of the ones you’ve transferred to your game, meaning you can freely take them back to Pokémon Home.

You will not be able to use a Strange Ball to catch any Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You will need to rely on the ones you’ve been using and crafting throughout your journey to add more to your Poké Dex.