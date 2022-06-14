What are the 12 Trials for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration?

This year is the 15th anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. To celebrate this landmark milestone, the Assassin’s Creed team is putting together multiple challenges for fans to complete by playing through all of the games throughout the franchise called the 12 Trials. The challenges in the 12 Trials will occur in a specific Assassin’s Creed game, with a new one rotating out each week. Here’s what you need to know about the 12 Trials for Assassin’s Creed and how they work.

The 12 Trials in Assassin’s Creed

You will need to make your way to the Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary website for those looking to participate in the 12 Trials. Here, close to the top of the page, you will find the Celebration Roadmap highlighting the featured Assassin’s Creed game for that week, which will also have a 12 Trials challenge available. You will need to visit the 12 Trials webpage to view the challenge and your progress. At this time, the 12 Trials Challenges do not appear to be available.

There will be 12 Assassin’s Creed games for fans to play through and complete these specific challenges before it ends in early September. In September, the Assassin’s Creed team will reveal the franchise’s future.

These are all the games you can expect to play for the Assassin’s Creed 12 Trials Challenges and the order in which they appear.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed

Make sure to revisit the page each week during the Assassin’s Creed Celebration to learn about the next 12 Trials challenge. Completing each one grants you unique rewards for you to redeem.