What are the answers to Halsey’s riddles in the Loft stage in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?

Leysha has gone to the party to investigate, but when she gets there it’s a bloodbath. Bodies are everywhere and it’s not entirely sure what has gone on. One thing is certain, Leysha and Halsey are having a hard time holding it together. To keep their beastly instinct under control, they decide to play a game of Riddle Me This. Hope you are good at solving puzzles, Halsey is quite the riddle master. Here are the answers to Halsey’s riddles in the Loft stage in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Riddle number one

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first riddle comes shortly after you enter the crime scene. You cross the yellow tape to find Halsey standing amidst the blood, terrified and not feeling good. After convincing her to play a game, she decides to tell you a riddle. “What makes a good slave but a poor master?” This might stump a few people, but the correct answer is fire. After all, we use it every day but we don’t want it to become the boss.

Riddle number two

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Things have calmed down now but there is still plenty of blood in the area. That isn’t good and it will definitely keep you and Halsey on edge. After investigating the living room, you may have walked down the hallway to check the kitchen or the bathroom. If you did, Halsey was there waiting for you with another riddle to help clear your head and not think about the massacre. “I fear the sun more than anything and the mortals have been fighting me forever. If they catch me, they put me in a box. Who am I?” This puzzle is a bit more difficult. Your first thought might have been death, but it is actually the cold. That will calm things down for a bit longer.

Riddle number three

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After getting the necessary uniform to enter the hallway next to the kitchen, Halsey appears once more, ready to give you another riddle. This one just might be the hardest yet. “If the childe of Hazel Iverson is the sire of my childe, who am I to Hazel Iverson?” This one might be a bit confusing if you don’t understand the legacy of the vampires. The correct answer is her childe.