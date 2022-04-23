What are the best Faith weapons in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been balanced and patched frequently in its first couple of months on the market. These patches have adjusted some overpowered and underpowered weapons and skills alike. Among all of the different abilities in Elden Ring, Faith is home to some unique and powerful weaponry. This guide will detail some of the best Faith weapons in no particular order for Elden Ring.

Blade of Calling

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This dagger is the best Faith-based dagger with a powerful Ash of War. Keep this as a backup weapon for powerful critical attacks on staggered enemies. It can be found in the Hidden Lands.

Cypher Pata

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Cypher Pata is a Faith-based fist weapon with a couple of unique attributes. This weapon can be found in the hub world. This weapon does not weigh much, and has a mighty thrusting Ash of War that can’t be blocked.

Gargoyle’s Blackblade

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is a great sword that comes with built-in Holy damage. It’s not as potent as the Blasphemous Blade, but it can be earned a lot earlier than most other weapons on this list. It can be found in Dragonbarrow by defeating Black Blade Kindred.

Godslayer’s Greatsword

Screenshot by Double XP

This is right up there alongside the Blasphemous Blade great sword as one of the best Faith-based weapons in the game. The queen’s Black Flame is a particularly devastating skill that can do massive damage to many bosses. It can be found in the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Winged Scythe

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Winged Scythe is unique among the Faith-based weapons with its inherent bleed buildup. This, combined with inherited Holy damage, makes for a fearsome combination. This weapon can be found in the Tombsward Ruins.

Blasphemous Blade

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is by far the most overpowered Faith weapons in the entire game. This can carry you into the very end of the game and beyond. This weapon can be found after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Mount Gelmir.