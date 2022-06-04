What are the blue orbs on Gyms in Pokémon Go?

There’s a reason for it for those seeing blue orbs on your Nearby screen above gyms in Pokémon Go. These first appeared during the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, indicating the arrival of a specific type of Pokémon. In this guide, we will cover what the blue orbs on Gyms mean and how they work in Pokémon Go.

Everything you need to know about blue orbs on Gyms

The blue orbs above the Gyms in your Nearby screen indicate the arrival of an Ultra Wormhole, indicating that an Ultra Beast is on the way. These first appeared during Nihilego’s debut, which arrived on the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022. They work like raids, indicating the arrival of a five-star raid battle against this particular Pokémon. When more Ultra Beasts arrive, we imagine this will indicate the arrival of one of these Pokémon, and it could be any of the 11 Pokémon under this category.

Ultra Beasts are Pokémon that live in Ultra Space, between reality and time. An Ultra Wormhole indicates one coming through, arriving, and making an appearance. Similar to raids, you’ll have a small amount of time to catch these Pokémon and add them to your collection. It’s better to treat them like legendary Pokémon. They’re as tough as legendary battles, which means you’ll want to bring a friend or two with you to these raids to have a chance at winning.

The Ultra Wormholes will only be available for a short time before they disappear.