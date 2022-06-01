What are the differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the highly anticipated ninth generation of Pokemon, is due in November 2022. The reveal in a February Pokemon Presents debuted cinematic gameplay showing off a diverse variety of locations including major cities, deserts, forests, and a seaside manor which is seemingly where your trainer will begin their adventure. But both that and a June trailer displayed some core differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, some new to the series.

Player character outfits

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be the first titles in the series where the trainer’s default outfit will be different depending on which version you pick up. Naturally, the color of your clothing is closer to either the color scarlet or violet, according to your version of choice.

Pokémon professors

Image via The Pokémon Company

For the first time in a mainline Pokémon game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will each have a different professor. Pokémon Scarlet owners will interact with Professor Sada, while Pokémon Violet deal with Professor Turo — as you can notice, they both have diametrically opposed aesthetics, as if they were from completely different time periods.

Version-exclusive Pokémon and cover Legendaries

Screenshot via The Pokémon Company’s YouTube channel

As is the standard since Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver, the main Legendary Pokémon you will encounter depends on which version you play. Pokémon Scarlet players will have a chance to catch Koraidon, while Pokémon Violet will face off against Miraidon.

Currently, we do not know any details about other version-exclusive Pokemon; this guide will update as The Pokémon Company gradually releases looks at the new monsters.

The Pokemon Company shared following the event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be “a richly expressed open world” where Pokemon will be walking all around the region seemingly bringing a similar experience to Pokemon Legends: Arceus.