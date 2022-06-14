What are the Earliest Bleed Weapons you can get in Elden Ring? Answered

Bleed weapons are exceptionally powerful in Elden Ring, and many players want to get their hands on anything that has it as early as possible. Although Elden Ring places you at the same location for every playthrough, the direction you go and what you complete first can be completely different from other players. In this guide, we’ll cover the earliest bleed weapons you can get in Elden Ring.

Earliest bleed weapons in Elden Ring

Bloodhound’s Fang

One of the earlier bleeding weapons you can grab is the Bloodhound’s Fang. However, it drops off the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, which you can find in Limgrave. Although you can find it pretty early in the game, you might have difficulty acquiring it because of the fight against this boss. However, you can find it pretty fast for those confident in defeating this opponent early in the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bloodstained Dagger

You can head south of the Bloodhound’s Fang to find the Bloodstained Dagger. It will drop from the Demihuman enemies in Weeping Peninsula, close to the hills to the east of the minor erdtree. There, you can find a Demihuman Chief and Demihuman Assassin that has a chance to drop the Bloodstained Dagger.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hookclaws

A unique bleeding weapon you can find is the Hookclaws. They will be on a corpse in Stormveil castle, which means you will have to defeat Margit, the Fell Omen, before reaching this weapon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Moonveil

The Moonveil katana is an extremely popular weapon for many Elden Ring players. However, attempting to get it can be difficult as you can only find it in the Gael Tunnel by defeating the Magma Wyrm. You might not be able to handle this encounter early, but for diehard fans, going after this weapon is typically a top priority, and you can find it on the edge of Caelid.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Spiked Spear

For those who prefer spears, you can find the Spiked Spear in the Weeping Peninsula. You will find the Witchbane Ruins to the far west of this area, and inside there will be an enemy called the Marionette Soldier. They will drop the Spiked Spear for you, but it’s not always a guarantee.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Reduvia

If you prefer to be quicker in your step, the Reduvia dagger is an ideal bleeding weapon for you to use. It drops from the Bloody Finger Nerijus NPC that invades you close to Murkwater Cave. Thankfully, you will have another NPC aiding you during this fight to make the encounter much easier.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Winged Scythe

Another bleed weapon you might be able to find is the Winged Scythe. It’s close to the same region where you can find the Bloodhound’s Fang, closer to the south of Limgrave, in the Weeping Peninsula, inside the Tombsward Ruins. There, you can find it inside of a small chest.

Ash of War: Bloody Slash

Outside of picking a specific weapon, there’s also the opportunity to add bleeding to your preferred gear using an Ash of War, the Bloody Slash. You can find it by heading to the southeast region of Limgrave and defeating the Beast Crest Heater Knight on top of Fort Haight.