What are the earliest katanas you can get in Elden Ring? Answered

There are eight different katanas in Elden Ring, and if that’s your blade of choice, you’re going to want to know where to find them. Some take a long time to acquire, but you can find four of them — half of the whole collection — before even leaving Limgrave and Caelid, two of the game’s first regions. Here are the earliest katanas you can get in Elden Ring.

Uchigatana

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fastest way to get this katana is to choose the Samurai as your class — it starts with it. Otherwise, you can find it inside the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave. Proceed through the dungeon until you flip the main switch. On your way back, make a left atop the first set of stairs. Along the wall in the back corner is a new passage that just opened. Follow it to reach the platform above the switch room and loot the corpse there for the weapon.

Nagakiba

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next katana on the list is Nagakiba, wielded by Yura, Hunter of Blood Fingers. Yura will attack you at the spot marked above, just north of the entrance to Murkwater Cave in northeast Limgrave. Defeat him, and he’ll drop the weapon.

Moonveil

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Gael Tunnel is a dungeon right on the border of Limgrave and Caelid. You’ll have to explore the whole place and beat the Magma Wyrm in the final chamber, but defeating it will win you the Moonveil katana.

Meteoric Ore Blade

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The other katana in this region is found at the Caelid Waypoint Ruins, by the southern bend of the highway. There’s a set of stairs leading under the ruins — the exact location is marked above. Head down to enter a small room full of coffins. Beat the enemies inside, open the next door, and you’ll find a chest waiting on the other side. It holds the Meteoric Ore Blade.