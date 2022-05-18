All Go Transporter Energy Pokémon costs from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home

You can now transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home and vice versa. For those who have been waiting to share their shiny Pokémon, now’s your chance. But you won’t be able to do it on a whim, and there are various restrictions that you need to keep in mind. You also need to be able to use the Transporter to send your Pokémon over, and it requires you to use Go Transporter Energy. The Transporter requires a certain amount of energy for every Pokémon you send over.

All Go Transporter Energy Pokémon costs

Every Pokémon you want to transfer from Pokémon Go to Pokémon has a distinct cost. You can send far more standard Pokémon over to Home than you can Legendary or Mythical, with Mythical being the most costly of the three choices. Beyond the base cost, Pokémon will also require more Go Transporter Energy if they are a shiny Pokémon or above a specific CP value. The stronger the Pokémon you send to Home, the more it costs.

Standard Pokémon Costs Legendary Pokémon Costs Mythical Pokémon Costs Base 10 Energy Base – 1,000 Energy Base – 2,000 Energy Shiny – 1,990 Energy Shiny – 9,000 Energy Shiny – 8,000 Energy CP (1,100 to 2,000) – 100 Energy CP (1,001 to 2,000) – 300 Energy CP (1,001 to 2,000) – 500 Energy CP above 2,001 – 300 Energy CP 2,001 – 500 Energy CP 2,001 – 700

The energy levels vary for the Pokémon, especially those in the specific ranges. For example, a common Pokémon that is 1,500 is likely to be above 1,990 energy. The same goes for a legendary shiny Pokémon. Those are the expected energy costs you need to deal with.

Every trainer receives 10,000 energy as the maximum amount. You regain 60 energy every hour. Knowing how much energy you have and how much time it takes to charge up, you want to be careful with how many Pokémon you send over to Pokémon Home. It’s also important to note any Pokémon you send to Pokémon Home will not be able to come to Pokémon Go. They will remain in your Pokémon Home box, but they can go to other Pokémon games.