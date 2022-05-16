What are the maximum levels in Evil Dead: The Game? Answered

There are various ways to level up in Evil Dead: The Game. Some happen during a match and are temporary (for example, threat level and fear level), while others occur in the meta-game and are permanent. The three most important levels in the game are all permanent, meta-game levels: survivor level, demon level, and user level, all of which will earn you a trophy/achievement if you manage to max them out (or if the demon level glitch hasn’t been fixed — more on that below).

What is the maximum survivor level in Evil Dead: The Game?

The maximum survivor level in Evil Dead: The Game is 25. When you play as any survivor, you will earn Spirit Points and Character XP. Character XP will automatically be added to the current survivor’s level, while Spirit Points can be used to level up any Survivor by going to the Collection screen. So, if you’re trying to max out the level of a specific survivor, always play as that survivor, and remember to go to the Collection screen after each match to spend all your Spirit Points on that character (as well as to spend Skill Points each time you level up). Reach the maximum level with a survivor to unlock the Hail to the king, baby trophy/achievement.

What is the maximum demon level in Evil Dead: The Game?

The maximum demon level in Evil Dead: The Game is 45. However, due to what appears to be a glitch, many players have been getting the We shall be again trophy/achievement without getting anywhere near level 45 with a demon. Some players have speculated that the trophy/achievement is, in fact, for reaching the maximum threat level during a match, but this can’t be right because different players have reported reaching different threat levels before unlocking the trophy/achievement. As with a survivor, you can level up a demon by earning character XP while playing as that demon and by spending Spirit Points earned by playing as any character.

What is the maximum user level in Evil Dead: The Game?

At the time of writing, no player has yet unlocked the Groovy trophy/achievement, so no one knows the maximum user level in Evil Dead: The Game. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know the maximum user level.