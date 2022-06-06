What are the new biomes added in Minecraft 1.19? Answered

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought multiple new locations for you to explore in your world. These locations are waiting for you to find them following the update, giving you the chance to find more animals and add items to your collection. What are all of the new biomes you can find in the Minecraft 1.19 update? Here’s what you need to know.

All new biomes in Minecraft 1.19 update

These are all major biomes you can find following Minecraft 1.19 update. There are only two.

Deep Dark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Deep Dark is potentially one of the more dangerous locations for you to explore in Minecraft. You can find multiple things down here, such as Ancient Cities or Sculk Shrieker. You want to be careful if you find a Sculk Shrieker because there’s a chance it will bring a Warden to your location. Although these creatures are blind, their hearing is exceptionally good, making it difficult to hide from them. Beyond the Wardens, no other creatures spawn in this location. This location is potentially one of the rarest caves to find in Minecraft.

Mangrove Swamp

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Mangrove Swamp is the second biome you can find in the 1.19 update. This swamp differs from the traditional one as it will generate close to warmer climates, such as deserts or Jungles. You will not find any farm animals or witches in this location, but frogs will still appear. You can also find Mangrove Trees in this location, along with mud, mud bricks, and packed mud blocks.