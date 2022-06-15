What are the PC requirements for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7’s raytracing update? Answered

Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and 7 just got current-gen console upgrades, but the PC crowd hasn’t been left out. All the graphical and performance upgrades on consoles are also available in the PC versions of the games. Additionally, they now support raytracing on PC.

With all these bells and whistles come new requirements though. Have a look below to see the new minimum and recommended specs for all three games. Note that the requirements have gone up for all of them, so if you couldn’t run the games before, you still won’t be able to. If your machine was barely chugging along, then you might not be able to them now either.

Related: How to play all the Resident Evil games in order

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil 2 PC Requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-Bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better

Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 26 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-Bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 26 GB available space

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil 3 PC Requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-Bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better

Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 45 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-Bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 45 GB available space

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PC Requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-Bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better

Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 24 GB available space

Recommended