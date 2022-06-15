What are the PC requirements for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7’s raytracing update? Answered
Sadly, you might not be able to run them anymore.
Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and 7 just got current-gen console upgrades, but the PC crowd hasn’t been left out. All the graphical and performance upgrades on consoles are also available in the PC versions of the games. Additionally, they now support raytracing on PC.
With all these bells and whistles come new requirements though. Have a look below to see the new minimum and recommended specs for all three games. Note that the requirements have gone up for all of them, so if you couldn’t run the games before, you still won’t be able to. If your machine was barely chugging along, then you might not be able to them now either.
Resident Evil 2 PC Requirements
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 26 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 26 GB available space
Resident Evil 3 PC Requirements
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 45 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 45 GB available space
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PC Requirements
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 24 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD equivalent or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 3GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 24 GB available space