What are the Rune Stones in the Chaos Chamber used for in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Chaos Chamber is a wonderful place where you can gather up loot, test your skills, and further your experience in the Wonderlands. The Chaos Chamber isn’t just a place for you to gather loot, it is also filled with secrets. You can discover runes that lead to secret bosses that will give you a true test of your abilities. That’s not all, you can even discover these strange stones with runes on them. What are the Rune Stones in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You may have seen these Rune Stones as you’ve made your way through the Chaos Chamber and thought nothing of them. These stones have strange runes on them and there are usually multiple of them in a single encounter in the chamber. These stones look like the one in the picture above, minus the glowing center. If you interact with them, the game will tell you they can’t be used at this time. A strange interaction to be sure since that doesn’t come up much.

If you want to interact with these stones, you will need to find their correlating skull. Each of these stones has a skull of the same color hidden somewhere in the encounter for you to find. For instance, if you want to unlock the yellow Rune Stone, you will need to find the skull with the yellow eyes hidden around the area. These skulls will typically be nearby and placed in areas like crevices and hanging from the underside of bridges. When you spot the skull, destroy it with a gunshot or melee attack. This will cause a wisp to fly out and go into the Rune Stone, making it glow. Interact with the Rune Stone when it is glowing to make a large number of crystals come out as a bonus.