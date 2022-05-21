What are Torn Parchment Fragments used for in Lost Ark? Answered

Lost Ark players who participate in the treasure hunter raid at Tooki Island might come into possession of a handful of Torn Parchment Fragments after accosting a few opportunistic Tookis. However, when the event comes to a close, they’ll find that these fragments just tend to occupy an inventory slot, with very few opportunities present to make use of them.

In truth, Torn Parchment Fragments exist in Lost Ark to mock players of Black Desert Online as a sort of in-joke. In the other highly-popular South Korean MMO, the identically-named item can be used to construct highly-useful Alchemy Recipes, making them worthwhile to collect and stockpile in bulk. Meanwhile, Lost Ark views the same item as scrap paper and clutter.

Unfortunately, Lost Ark’s Torn Parchment Fragments are (mostly) a useless junk item. They can be pawned off to potion sellers in shops for marginal returns of silver, which at times can be slightly more worth doing than just throwing all of the parchment away. Alternatively, they can be brought to Tooki Corporation for a little shopping spree.

Tooki Corporation: Rags to riches

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Just southeast of the northeastern continent of Feiton lies an island occupied and civilized by a population of Tookis. On the island of Tooki Corporation, the player can find the Jingle Chest, a storefront from which they can purchase single-use Tooki Transformation Coins that, as the name implies, can transform them into a Tooki.

The player can buy one transformation coin for every 10 fragments of parchment exchanged. Alternatively, they can buy these coins for silver, Huge Rocks, Worn Glass Pieces, Tooki King’s Fake Eyes, or plenty of other consumable drops earned from repeatedly completing Tooki Island’s event.

As the wide array of acceptable currencies make earning transformation coins less difficult, the parchment fragments themselves often bear less individual value. Unless they plan on stacking up parchment in their character’s storage for the explicit purpose of gathering Tooki transformations, players would most often benefit from getting rid of them.

