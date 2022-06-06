What are Warbands in Diablo Immortal?

There are many different types of groups in Diablo Immortal from clans and dark clans to parties and Warbands. Each group type has its own benefits like other players to join while raiding dungeons or increased drop chances. While it may be tempting to go it alone or with a small party, if you are someone who wants to reap the benefits of a slightly larger group, you will want to join a Warband. Here is everything you need to know about Warbands in Diablo Immortal.

What are Warbands?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like clans and parties, Warbands are groups of players who are working together to complete dungeons and events. A Warband can only have a maximum of eight people in it at one time and, unlike clans, they aren’t permanent. Warbands are meant to be a more relaxed version of clans that allow you to join and leave freely. When you create a Warband, you get to choose what type of group it is and what type of activities you are looking to participate in with other people.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To create a Warband, you simply need to press the menu button in the upper right corner of the screen. From there, select the tab in the menu that is labeled Warbands. Once in the Warband menu, select the button at the bottom of the screen that says Create Warband. This will allow you to customize your Warband however you see fit. You can also use the menu prior to this to select a Warband to join. Like when joining a clan, you need to apply to a Warband and wait for acceptance before you can join.

Benefits of a Warband

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You get multiple benefits for joining or creating a Warband. Warband members receive a five percent increased chance for items to drop from monsters. Warbands can also challenge Helliquary bosses to earn ranking rewards. You also get the added benefit of receiving Sealed Warband Chests. These can later be identified by the Warband Steward to get legendary and set items. As you can see, there are significant benefits to joining or creating a Warband instead of sticking with the standard party system.